‘What I See Is Disturbing’: Rodney Harrison Implores Mike Tomlin To Look At Every Aspect Of Defense

Two weeks in a row, two absolutely dreadful performances from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.

Ten days after getting torched by the Joe Flacco-led Bengals in primetime, having no answer for the quick passing game, the Steelers had the same exact problems on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, collapsing in the second half and going out without a whimper.

After the 35-25 loss to the Packers in which the Steelers allowed 454 yards of total offense, head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t all that thrilled with the performance, especially defensively. He didn’t rule out changes in the secondary, either.

For former NFL safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison, Tomlin needs to look at every aspect of his defense, not just the secondary.

“So Mike Tomlin is a defensive coach, right? So what Mike Tomlin’s gonna have to do, coach, he’s gonna have to take a long look at every aspect of his coaches, the players, the coaching staff, everything,” Harrison said, according to video via NFL on NBC on YouTube. “Whether you’re hustling, you’re not hustling, you’re missing tackles, he’s gotta take a look at that because what I see is disturbing in the secondary.

“There’s no communication. DeShon Elliott is your one safety that communicates, and you lost him tonight. The two-point conversion, you see guys running free, you see guys looking at each other, their hands up. For me, that that goes back to the defensive coordinator.”

Tomlin is indeed a defensive-minded head coach, and the Steelers have invested a great deal in the defense in recent years, especially this offseason. GM Omar Khan’s aggressive offseason approach in the secondary was designed to correct the issues they were having and get the star-studded defense back to dominance.

Instead, they’ve been anything but that this season. And in the last two weeks they’ve looked like the late 2010s Steelers defense, one that has no shot at stopping opponents on a consistent basis.

Communication remains a disaster, and that falls on defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Time and time again we’ve heard him say he has to make things easier for his players, putting them in positions to succeed. That includes from a communications aspect.

At the same time, those big-name players the Steelers went out and landed aren’t performing up to task, either. They got older in the offseason, and older doesn’t mean better. It feels like the defense has regressed, and Harrison is stunned by what he’s seeing.

“They’ve gotten older, man. They have some talent, but you look at Darius Slay and a tackle he turned down, he was acting, he act like he was completely scared to tackle the guy,” Harrison said of one of the Steelers’ big-money acquisitions defensively. “So it’s just frustrating, especially when you paying these guys that type of money.”

Frustration is one word for it. It’s all a mess.

Tomlin says he’s open to schematic and personnel changes that are necessary to fix things defensively, especially in the secondary. He better make sure those are not just words after a loss to appease the masses. He needs to actually do it, or it could be a very long season.