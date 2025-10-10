‘We’ll See:’ Jalen Ramsey Practices, Leaves Door Opening To Playing Sunday

Despite a hamstring injury that usually takes multiple weeks recovery time, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey isn’t ruling himself out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. It’s not all talk, either. Ramsey returned to some level of practice Friday, telling reporters he took reps during individual and team periods.

“We’ll see,” Ramsey told reporters via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, with a smile.

He added he did a little “something something” during today’s practice.

Jalen Ramsey smiled when asked if he was going play Sunday and said “we’ll see.” He confirmed he worked in team periods – he did a little “something something” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 10, 2025

Local outlets showed Ramsey going through drills during the open media portion of practice.

Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He attempted to return and play through the injury but was unable to finish. Having the Week 5 bye offered extra recovery time, but Ramsey failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday. It makes today’s return notable.

During Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference, he noted Ramsey could “perk up” by week’s end. Ramsey has followed that track.

Now, it’ll be a question of it the team clears Ramsey for this weekend. One complicating factor is the Steelers’ Thursday night game on the other side of Sunday’s contest against the Browns. A short turnaround that could have Pittsburgh play it safe, holding Ramsey out this weekend to get him back for the Bengals game. Ramsey admitted he’s well-aware of that fact, too.

Does the fact that the Steelers play Thursday factor into Jalen Ramsey’s availability for Sunday vs. Browns? Ramsey: depends on who you ask. Follow up: what if we ask you? Ramsey: ummm, yeah, it matters (smile) pic.twitter.com/myE53ilp50 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 10, 2025

“We’ve been having good conversations. Good dialogue about how things have been progressing,” Ramsey told reporters via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh will release its final injury report later in the day. It will offer a designation for Ramsey’s status. Even being listed as “questionable” gives him a serious chance to suit up.

One cornerback fully expected to play this weekend is Joey Porter Jr. Missing several weeks with his own hamstring injury, Porter has practiced fully throughout the week and is poised to return. If Ramsey joins him, it’ll be a major boost for Pittsburgh’s secondary against rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, making his second NFL start.