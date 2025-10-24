Week 8 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been a little over the week since the Pittsburgh Steelers lost an extremely frustrating game in Cincinnati. Losing on Thursday is never fun due to the long wait period, but the Steelers have a chance to get back into the win column this Sunday. This matchup happens to come with a lot of storylines regarding Steelers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has already beaten one of his former teams this season, the New York Jets back in Week 1. Now, he plays the Green Bay Packers at home. There’s a lot less animosity toward the Packers for Rodgers than there was with the Jets, and he says it’s not a revenge game. While there’s plenty of respect between the two, you can bet Rodgers wants to stick it to the team that was ready to move on from him a few years ago.

That said, Rodgers can only do so much. He threw four touchdown passes last week and lost with the defense allowing 33 points. Against a talented Packers offense, the Steelers are going to have to play much better defensively. We’ll see if they do.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Packers?

2 – Between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love who has more passing yards Sunday?

3 – The Steelers defense has not forced a turnover in the past two games. Does the defense (not including ST) force a turnover against the Packers?

4 – Will the Packers convert over/under 49.5 percent of their third-down attempts?

5- Which Steelers tight end will have the most receiving yards against Green Bay?

Tiebreaker: How many total receiving yards will Steelers tight ends combine for?

Recap: Week 7 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Only 46 respondents answered last week’s questions. That’s the lowest Week 7 response since 2017 when 43 responded. Let’s bounce back this week and answer those questions!

Q1: Who wins the Colts-Chargers game?

The Indianapolis Colts went to Los Angeles as 1.5-point underdogs to the Chargers. The Colts built a 23-3 halftime lead and withstood a second-half Chargers surge to win, 38-24. Twenty of 46 respondents (43.5 percent) picked up a point by selecting the underdog Colts to win the game.

Q2: Will the Titans and their interim head coach upset the Patriots?

The Tennessee Titans let a 10-0 first quarter lead slip away. The New England Patriots, led by former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, took control and give their coach a decisive 31-13 victory over his former team. Forty four of 46 respondents (95.7 percent) took the Patriots to win.

Q3: Will former Steeler George Pickens have over/under 80.5 receiving yards against the Commanders?

It took until George Pickens’ fourth and final reception to reach 82 receiving yards and go over 80.5 yards. This was the Cowboys’ first game after the return of CeeDee Lamb, who caught five passes for 110 yards. A very strong receiving duo. Only 20 of 46 predicted Pickens gaining over 80.5 receiving yards. Perhaps folks felt he would receive less targets with Lamb back in the lineup.

Q4: Will Justin Fields lead the Jets to their first win of the season over the Panthers?

Justin Fields was benched after a lackluster first half and replaced by Tyrod Taylor. The change did not help the Jets’ fortunes as they fall to 0-7, with Fields’ future now unclear. Almost 60 percent (27 of 46) of respondents said Fields would not lead the Jets to their first win of the season.

Q5: Will the Chiefs’ offense score over/under 27.5 points against the Raiders?

The Kansas City Chiefs rolled to an easy 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They completed all their scoring by the end of the third quarter. Twenty five of 45 respondents (55.6 percent) predicted the Chiefs scoring over 27.5 points. Mea culpa for my brain fart. I inadvertently listed the 49ers as the Chiefs’ Week 7 opponent. Thanks to the readers who caught the miscue so we could correct the opponent.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Colts or Chargers? Chargers Colts Titans beat Patriots? No No Pickens O/U 80.5 receiving yards? Under Over Jets beat Panthers? No No Chiefs O/U 27.5 points? Over Over

Tiebreaker: Exactly how many receiving yards will George Pickens have against Washington?

This week, 10 respondents missed just one question. The tiebreaker—predicting how many receiving yards for George Pickens—were crucial to determine this week’s winner. Pickens gained 82 receiving yards compared to our median prediction of 75 yards.

The tiebreaker snapped a 5-way tie: Steely McBeam (106), GreenBastard (96), Paul P (113), Banastre Tarleton (96), and last week’s winner Ratman (84) answered all five questions correctly. Ratman won by predicting the tiebreaker within two yards.

Kudos Ratman! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on X or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back toward the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know. (This week’s prize is $50 due to GhotiFish kicking his Week 3 winnings back into the kitty.)

Nick Schultz remains in first place for the third week in a row. Banastre Tarleton closed the gap in second place and is within two points of the leader. And Ratman bolstered its position with consecutive 11-point performances in third place.

Three people dropped off the leaderboard, but eight folks are new to it. GreenBastard jumped 22 spots to fourth place. Paul P had the highest bump – 40 places into a tie for 16th. The other newcomers are Beeze, Bung, Hypocycloid, Lucky Beagle, Peter-Petersen, and MAK Lives Free.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions. And always a shot at being a weekly winner.

Here is the 2025 leaderboard after Week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Nick Schultz 41 First Banastre Tarleton 39 Second Ratman 37 Third +4 Steely McBeam 32 Fourth +22 GhotiFish 31 Fifth (tie) -3 Grey Duck 31 Fifth (tie) -1 DLFoot 31 Fifth (tie) -2 *GreenBastard 31 Fifth (tie) +27 Chris92021 30 Ninth -5 Lou Rock 29 10th (tie) -6 Sunshine State Steel 29 10th (tie) +2 Mike Bianchi 28 12th (tie) -3 Andi B 28 12th (tie) -3 Pretty Neat 28 12th (tie) -3 Pius Street Uke 27 15th (tie) -3 Jason W 26 16th (tie) Richard Prezel 26 16th (tie) ManRayX 26 16th (tie) Donte Williams 26 16th ValyrianSteelerJedi01 26 16th +5 *Paul P 26 16th (tie) +40 Style Points 25 22nd (tie) -1 Pghomer 25 22nd (tie) -1 Rock3373 25 22nd (tie) -1 Ken Sterner 25 21nd (tie) +4 Drexl Spivey 25 22nd (tie) +4 Beaver Falls Hosiery 25 22nd (tie) +4 *Beeze 25 22nd (tie) +10 *Bung 25 22nd (tie) +10 Hoptown 24 30th (tie) -18 Ichabod 24 30th (tie) -18 Deep_derp 24 30th (tie) -4 *HypoCycloid 24 30th (tie) +2 *Lucky Beagle 24 30th (tie) +2 *Peter-Petersen 24 30th (tie) +8 *Mak Lives Free 24 30th (tie) +8

*New to the leaderboard