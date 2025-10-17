Week 7 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Although, it might be hard to feel well after the performance the Steelers put on last night. Offensively, it was beautiful. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, including a miraculous catch-and-run from Pat Freiermuth to give the Steelers the lead late in the game.

Defensively was where the real issues were. The Steelers were not able to stop anything, whether it be the Bengals rushing or passing attack. A team that ran the ball at a historically low level through its first games had no problem setting the tone early against this Steelers defense.

The pass defense was even worse. None of the Steelers’ cornerbacks could do anything to stop Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, or even Andrei Iosivas. It was an ugly performance, and although the Steelers scored 31 points, they still didn’t deserve the win. Now, there’s a long week and a half ahead before they play Green Bay on national television two Sundays from now.

On the bright side, there are some interesting matchups to look forward to this Sunday. And many of them impact the seeding in a wide-open AFC.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who wins the Colts-Chargers game?

2 – Will the Titans and their interim head coach upset the Patriots?

3 – Will former Steeler George Pickens have over/under 80.5 receiving yards against the Commanders?

4 – Will Justin Fields lead the Jets to their first win of the season over the Panthers?

5- Will the Chiefs’ offense score over/under 27.5 points against the 49ers?

Tiebreaker: Exactly how many receiving yards will George Pickens have against Washington?

Recap: Week 6 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

60 respondents weighed in on last week’s questions. Pittsburgh played the Bengals last night, but here are 5 questions for the remaining week 7 games.

Q1: Do the Steelers beat the Browns?

Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 23-9 with solid game plans and execution on both sides of the ball. 90 percent (54 of 60) of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point by picking the win. I really underestimated Pittsburgh saying, “Cleveland’s strengths match well against Steelers weaknesses – O- line & run defense.”

Q2: Do the Steelers record an interception against Dillon Gabriel?

Dillon Gabriel dropped back 58 times. He was sacked six times. And Pittsburgh defenders nearly had four interceptions. But could not catch the ball. Only 10 of 60 respondents(16.7 percent) correctly predicted no picks.

Q3: Will Pat Freiermuth have over/under 1.5 receptions?

Pat Freiermuth played 21 of Pittsburgh’s 59 offensive snaps. But Aaron Rodgers only targeted him once. Freiermuth caught the pass for an 11 yard gain. Just 10 people predicted Freiermuth having under 1.5 receptions. We had to wait a little longer for Freiermuth to break out, but he did have an excellent two-touchdown performance against Cincinnati on Thursday.

Q4: Will the Steelers rush for over/under 85.5 yards?

Jaylen Warren gained 52 of the Steelers’ 100 rushing yards. Pittsburgh was surprisingly effective on the ground against the number one defense against the run. 53.3 percent (32 of 60) respondents predicted the Steelers gaining over 85.5 yards against the vaunted Cleveland defense. Donte Williams pointed out, “Warren wants in on the fun.”

Q5: Does the Steelers’ defense force over/under 1.5 turnovers?

The Pittsburgh defense missed at least four interception opportunities. This game had zero turnovers. And just 13 respondents had the Steelers’ defense forcing under 1.5 turnovers.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steelers win? Yes Yes Dillon Gabriel INT? Yes No Pat Freiermuth O/U 1.5 receptions? Over Under Steelers rush O/U 85.5 yards Over Over Steelers’ defense O/U 1.5 takeaways Over Under

Tiebreaker: How many passing yards will Dillon Gabriel have?

This week, four respondents missed just one question. The tiebreaker — predicting how many passing yards Dillion Gabriel threw was not needed this week. Gabriel threw for 221 passing yards compared to our median prediction 205 passing yards.

The tiebreaker not needed because Ratman was the only person to answer all five questions correctly. He was fortunate since he considered changing an answer. In the Steelers Depot Live Update and Discussion Thread, Ratman mentioned, “Not changing anything but thought about changing one of my answers. What are the rules/protocol for changing an answer on the Friday Night questions? Like when are the answers logged for each voter?”

Respondents can change their answers by responding to their original post prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff). It’s best not to edit the original response. The answers are recorded once Beaver Falls Hosiery (yours truly) “likes” your answer. You will be able to tell that your change was recorded once I “like” the response to your original answers.

Kudos Ratman! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on X or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back toward the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know. (This week’s prize is $50 due to GhotiFish kicking his Week 3 winnings back into the kitty.)

Nick Schultz remains in first place for the second week in a row. Banastre Tarleton and GhotiFish occupy the other two money positions in a tie for second. But a group is just a point behind.

Five people dropped off the leaderboard. But four folks are new to the leaderboard. This week’s winner Ratman jumped 39 spots to seventh place. The other newcomers are Rock3373, Deep_derp, and yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions. And always a shot at being a weekly winner.

Here is the 2025 leaderboard after week 6:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Nick Schultz 36 First Banastre Tarleton 28 Second (tie) GhotiFish 28 Second (tie) +1 Lou Rock 27 Fourth (tie) -1 Chris92021 27 Fourth (tie) +2 Grey Duck 27 Fourth (tie) +4 DLFoot 26 Seventh (tie) -4 *Ratman 26 Seventh (tie) +39 Mike Bianchi 25 Ninth (tie) -3 Andi B 25 Ninth (tie) -1 Pretty Neat 25 Ninth (tie) +3 Hoptown 24 12th (tie) -4 Ichabod 24 12th (tie) -4 Pius Streek Uke 24 12th (tie) Sunshine State Steel 24 12th (tie) -4 Jason W 23 16th (tie) -1 Scorpio 23 16th (tie) -1 Richard Prezel 23 16th (tie) -1 ManRayX 23 16h (tie) +5 Donte Williams 23 16th (tie) +5 Big Sage 22 21st (tie) -6 Style Points 22 21st (tie) -6 ValyrianSteelersJedi01 22 21st (tie) Pghomer 22 21st (tie) *Rock3373 22 21st (tie) +12 BurghBoy412 21 26th (tie) Steely McBeam 21 26th (tie) Ken Sterner 21 26th (tie) Drexyl Spivey 21 26th (tie) *Beaver Falls Hosiery 21 26th (tie) +7 *Deep_Derp 21 26th (tie) +13

*New to the leaderboard