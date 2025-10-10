Week 6 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play a game at Acrisure Stadium. The last time they did was all the way back in Week 2, when they played their most disappointing game of the season and lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Since then, things have been much better. In Week 3, they won an ugly game over New England, but certain problem areas on the roster started to look better. Then, in Dublin, the Steelers played their most complete game of the season, aside from the last half of the fourth quarter. Still, they walked away with a three-point win and currently sit first in a division full of teams with injury struggles.

The Cleveland Browns have been much less fortunate with just one win on the year. Still, they should be a formidable opponent for the Steelers on Sunday. They’ve got one of the best defenses in the league, and a rookie quarterback who almost beat a Brian Flores defense in his first NFL start. Pittsburgh will need to play well to walk away with a win.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Do the Steelers beat the Browns?

2 – Do the Steelers record an interception against Dillon Gabriel?

3 – Will Pat Freiermuth have over/under 1.5 receptions?

4 – Will the Steelers rush for over/under 85.5 yards?

5- Does the Steelers’ defense force over/under 1.5 turnovers?

Tiebreaker: How many passing yards will Dillon Gabriel have?

Recap: Steelers 2025 Bye Week Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The bye week saw a drop to 52 respondents, a low for this season. But many people exploited the opportunity and climbed onto the leaderboard. With 43 respondents answering all five weeks so far, it is not easy to stay on the leaderboard.

Q1: Will the Bengals beat the Lions?

This game was never in doubt. The Lions led the Bengals 28-3 going into the fourth quarter. Cincinnati rallied, scoring 21 points in the final quarter, but Detroit won, 37-24. In a rare unanimous vote, all 52 respondents said “no” to the Bengals beating the Lions.

Q2: Will the Browns beat the Vikings?

Minnesota had the advantage of remaining overseas for a second game. But Cleveland’s tough defense kept this close. And the Browns led the Vikings 21-17 with three minutes to play. But the Vikings drove down the field and scored a touchdown with 25 seconds to go to win, 24-21. Respondents overwhelmingly voted for a Browns loss with 92 percent (46 of 50) scoring a point. Two folks missed the cutoff for this early game.

Q3: Will the Ravens beat the Texans?

Houston jumped on the Baltimore Ravens from the start and built a 24-3 halftime lead. An injury-riddled Ravens team without quarterback Lamar Jackson got walloped, 44-10. In the closest margin this week, 59.6 percent (31 of 52) of respondents picked up a point with the Ravens loss.

Q4: How many combined touchdown passes + interceptions does Cleveland rookie QB Dillon Gabriel throw for this weekend?

Dillon Gabriel’s combined TDs and INTs briefly totaled three, but a late timeout by Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell nullified an interception on a Hail Mary. This left Gabriel with two TDs. The timeout didn’t change the game’s outcome but cost 12 respondents the five-point weekly bonus.

Q5: Who has more yards from scrimmage: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase or Ravens TE Mark Andrews?

Backup Ravens QB Cooper Rush connected with Mark Andrews twice for 22 yards. Meanwhile, backup Bengals QB Jake Browning completed six passes to Ja’Marr Chase for 110 yards as they tried to catch up to the Lions. More than percent (46 of 52) of respondents picked Chase.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Bengals win? No No Browns win? No No Ravens win? No No Gabriel TDs + INTs 3 2 Andrews or Chase more receiving yards? Ja’Marr Chase Ja’Marr Chase

Tiebreaker: Combined points scored by all three AFC North teams this weekend.

This week, 24 respondents missed just one question. But six others answered all five questions correctly scoring 11 points with the five-point bonus plus the participation point. The tiebreaker—predicting the combined points scored by all three AFC North teams —was crucial. The Browns, Ravens, and Bengals combined for 51 points compared to our median prediction of 55 points.

Nick Schultz guessed 34 (off by 17). Ichabod predicted 63 (off by 12). DLFoot was a little closer with 40 (off by 11). Newcomer TShockey came close with 45 (off by six). Longtime respondent Chris92021 almost nailed it with 54 (off by 3). But Mike Bianchi said 50, just one point off the mark, to win the tiebreaker!

Kudos Mike Bianchi! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on X or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back toward the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Those 11-point scores with the weekly bonus really scrambled the leaderboard. Nick Schultz scored the weekly bonus for the second week in a row to supplant Banastre Tarleton for first place. This week Schultz commented, “Third year playing and my first win. Haven’t missed a week since I was too mad to play after the Thursday night Browns loss last season. Thank you to the entire Steelers Depot staff for giving me my Steelers fix all year long.”

We have a three-way tie for the third money position between GhotiFish, Lou Rock, and DLFoot who surged 25 places onto the leaderboard.

Five people dropped off the leaderboard. But 10 folks are back on the leaderboard.

Week 3 winner GhotiFish opted to kick his winnings back into the kitty. So, this week’s winner will get $50. Still waiting to hear from Week 2 winner Slim Stew on how he wants his distribution.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions. And always a shot at being a weekly winner.

Here is the 2025 leaderboard after week 5:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Nick Schultz 32 First +1 Banastre Tarleton 26 Second -1 GhotiFish 24 Third (tie) -1 Lou Rock 24 Third (tie) +1 *DLFoot 24 Third (tie) +25 *Chris92021 23 Sixth (tie) +36 *Mike Bianchi 23 Sixth (tie) +36 Hoptown 22 Eighth (tie) -3 Grey Duck 22 Eighth (tie) -3 Andi B 22 Eighth (tie) +1 *Ichabod 22 Eighth (tie) +43 Pius Streek Uke 21 12th (tie) -4 Sunshine State Steel 21 12th (tie) -4 Pretty Neat 21 12th (tie) -4 Jason W 20 15th (tie) -7 Big Sage 20 15th (tie) -7 Style Points 20 15th (tie) -1 Scorpio 20 15th (tie) -1 Green Bastard 20 15th (tie) -1 Richard Prezel 20 15th (tie) -1 ManRayX 19 21st (tie) -1 ValyrianSteelersJedi01 19 21st (tie) -1 Pghomer 19 21st (tie) -1 Donte Williams 19 21st (tie) -1 *TShockey 19 21st (tie) +45 Beeze 18 26th (tie) -6 BurghBoy412 18 26th (tie) -6 *Bung 18 26th (tie) +2 *HypoCycloid 18 26th (tie) +2 *Steely McBeam 18 26th (tie) +2 *Ken Sterner 18 26th (tie) +2 *Drexyl Spivey 18 26th (tie) +2

*New to the leaderboard