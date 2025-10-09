‘We Just Need To Get More Plays’: Arthur Smith Wants More Opportunities For Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell

The Pittsburgh Steelers would like to win games by playing strong defense and running the ball well to control the time of possession. For most of the 240 minutes of football they’ve played this year, they haven’t done that. They’re 3-1, so it’s not a spot to complain too harshly. But the reality is, Pittsburgh just hasn’t had the ball that much. That limits opportunities for Arthur Smith to use Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell as much as he’d like to.

“Now you get into it where we play both of them at a time. Again, we just need to get more plays,” Smith said Thursday, via a team-provided transcript. “It’s been unique this year. There’s a lot of different variables, seriously. In a four-game sample size, historically, 65 is the average. Usually, the stat is if you’re winning, whether you call more runs in four minute or not, if you’re 30-plus carries, how do you want to divvy those up in that traditional running back role. There are other ways to get them the ball in the passing game, as well.”

During the first three games, Jaylen Warren was dangerous with the ball in his hands. He had multiple big catch-and-run plays and led the team in receiving yards during that stretch. Unfortunately, none of that production was coming as a runner. He didn’t rush for 50 yards in any of the first three games, and the offensive line was a major reason for that.

He was ruled out of Pittsburgh’s win over the Minnesota Vikings just before it began. Ironically, once Gainwell took over the lead back role, the offensive line performed much better. For the first time, they got a legitimate push at the line of scrimmage, which led to the Steelers rushing for 131 yards on the day. However, the Steelers lost the time of possession battle in that game, as they have in all four of their games. They’ve run 225 plays on the year, and have seen opponents run 279 against them.

A couple of things have factored into that. Pittsburgh isn’t gaining much on first and second downs, forcing them into third-and-long situations. Then, pass rushers have been able to tee off on the offensive line and make things tough on Aaron Rodgers. Defensively, Pittsburgh hasn’t gotten off the field on third down much.

The Steelers would love to use Jaylen Warren, Gainwell, and even Kaleb Johnson more. Now, they’ve got to divvy up the carries between two players who deserve them. They’d like Johnson to earn a role as the year goes on. But that’s much harder to manage when you can’t keep possession for long periods. Smith knows that’s got to change going forward.