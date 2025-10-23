Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 77)

Oct. 23 – Ep. 77: For this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I recap what went wrong in the Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. We talk about the struggling defense, the flourishing offense, and what needs to change on both sides of the ball moving forward.

Next, we talk about the upcoming trade deadline and the names that have been loosely connected to the Steelers so far. Could Aaron Rodgers’ success change the calculus at the deadline?

For the final topic, we preview the Steelers-Packers game and discuss injuries for both teams. Will the Steelers’ offensive line be able to slow down Micah Parsons? Is Aaron Rodgers full of it when he claims this isn’t a revenge game? We talk about this and a lot more.

To wrap up the show, we answer a listener question about Spencer Anderson.

