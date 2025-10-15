Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 76)

Oct. 15 – Ep. 76: For this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I recap the Steelers’ 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns. We discuss the defense finally living up to expectations, the offense starting the game with a bang, and Nick Herbig’s big day.

For the second topic, we talk about Darnell Washington dominating the TE snap share against the Browns and whether or not he will end the season as the team’s top tight end.

For the third topic, we go over the Bengals and Steelers’ injury reports and preview their Thursday Night Football matchup.

To wrap up the show, we answer a listener question about Arthur Smith not getting enough credit.

