Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 75)

Oct. 9 – Ep. 75: For this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing the ongoing collapse of the AFC North as well as recent trades made around the division. Is it already safe to say the Steelers will win the division or is that jumping the gun? We discuss all of that and more before previewing the Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Browns.

For the second topic, we talk about the Steelers’ jumbo package on offense with OL Spencer Anderson acting as a tackle-eligible on the end of the line of scrimmage. How will that change the offense and are they prepping to throw him a pass?

Next, we go over the injury reports for both the Steelers and Browns.

To wrap up the show, we answer a listener question about Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

Thank you for joining us for this 40-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on X:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.