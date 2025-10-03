Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 74)

Oct. 3 – Ep. 74: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings. They discuss key moments from the game including Payton Wilson’s heroic tackle, DK Metcalf’s big day, Aaron Rodgers’ quick release and more. They also discuss how the Steelers are pacing compared to the last four seasons and why those numbers are confusing.

For the second topic, we discuss several topics from the assistant coach pressers including Roman Wilson, Kaleb Johnson, Broderick Jones, WIll Howard and more.

For the third topic, we take inventory of the Steelers’ roster health during the bye week and discuss the most recent injuries like Jalen Ramsey and Calvin Austin III.

Thank you for joining us for this 42-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

