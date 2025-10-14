Watch: The Depot 180 — October 14 — Episode 550

Episode 550 — Oct. 14, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Pittsburgh’s defense finally dominated a game from start to finish, and it’s no coincidence that it happened when all their personnel were available. In today’s episode, I recap some of the Steelers’ 23-9 win over the Browns and discuss the quick turnaround to face the Bengals on Thursday.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.