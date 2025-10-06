Watch: Steelers Looking Healthier Exiting Bye Week

Coming off a Week 5 bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a “bonus” day of work Monday. Though the team won’t be required to file an official injury report until Wednesday, local reporters are able to offer an overview of the team’s key injuries, those missing and returning, ahead of Week 6’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. Per 93.7 The Fan, RB Jaylen Warren and EDGE Alex Highsmith practiced Monday.

#Steelers Jaylen Warren and Alex Highsmith back to work at #Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/BwiGV4IDNj — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 6, 2025

It’s Highsmith’s first practice since suffering a high ankle sprain early in Week 2’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a promising sign to begin the week. Whether Highsmith would be logged as a “limited” or “full” participant remains unclear and won’t be known until the team’s release Wednesday (unless Highsmith divulges details). But it seems there’s a good chance Highsmith could suit up, giving Pittsburgh its top three EDGE rushers together for an entire game for the first time this season. Nick Herbig missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Warren missed Week 4 with a knee injury. Despite testing it out in pregame warmups, the Steelers opted not to play him. Veteran RB Kenneth Gainwell earned his first Pittsburgh start and set career-highs in rushing attempts (19), rushing yards (99), rushing touchdowns (2), and yards from scrimmage (134). But Warren is expected to return for the Browns game.

After suffering a shoulder injury against the Vikings, WR Calvin Austin III did not practice, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Steelers WRs working during Monday’s practice. No Calvin Austin today pic.twitter.com/WQKJCE1Hoj — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 6, 2025

Reporting on Austin’s injury have been mixed. DeFabo previously reported X-Rays on Austin’s shoulder were negative and there was no guarantee he’d miss any games. But the PPG’s Gerry Dulac recently doubled down that Austin would miss multiple games.

CB Joey Porter Jr. could return for his first game since Week 1. Limited in practice throughout ahead of Week 5, Porter again worked during Monday’s session, per KDKA’s Cassidy Wood. He suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Jets. There weren’t any immediate updates on CB Jalen Ramsey, who did not finish the Vikings game due to his own hamstring injury.

Mike Tomlin speaks to the media Tuesday and will offer an injury status update on all players.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.