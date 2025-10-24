Watch: Injured Frazier, Watt Show Encouraging Progress During Friday’s Final Practice

After they sat out yesterday’s practice, the Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on starting center Zach Frazier and outside linebacker T.J. Watt during Friday’s final session. Though the Steelers have yet to release their final injury report, Frazier and Watt were spotted practicing. Reporters like the PPG’s Brian Batko shared clips of both in action during the open portion of practice.

Batko noted Watt “moved around just” fine during the individual portion open to reporters.

TJ Watt (hip) also moving around just fine during individual drills after he was limited yesterday pic.twitter.com/DXaciS32G0 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 24, 2025

Frazier has battled a calf injury all week. Limited Wednesday, he was held out of Thursday’s session. But he vowed to reporters his plans to play and today’s movement indicates he will suit up Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Pittsburgh’s entire front five has started the whole season, a fortunate bit of injury luck most teams haven’t been afforded. If Frazier can’t go, veteran Ryan McCollum will get the nod.

Having Frazier against a tough Packers front is key. Green Bay ranks second in the NFL in run defense and has been stingy on the ground, especially as DL Devontae Wyatt trends toward returning after missing time with a knee injury.

The value of Watt’s inclusion is obvious enough. His status never seemed in doubt for this weekend, but he was listed as limited with a hip injury Thursday after being given Wednesday off due to rest. Watt will look to make a splash after a relatively quiet start to his season, though his numbers are still strong for 95 percent of pass rushers. Through six games, he has four sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Pittsburgh is a healthy bunch heading into Week 8. After missing two games with a shoulder injury, WR Calvin Austin II is expected to return. Backup WR Scotty Miller was limited Thursday with a finger injury, and his status will need to be monitored, though he has just one catch on the season. The Steelers will also have decisions to make about ILB Malik Harrison and QB Will Howard. Both have practiced fully this week but need to be activated by Saturday at 4 PM/EST in order to join the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday night’s game.