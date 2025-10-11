Watch: Cam Heyward Pranks T.J. Watt On His Birthday

Cam Heyward is celebrating T.J. Watt’s 31st birthday in a big way. With the luxury of a home game that won’t require Saturday travel, Heyward ushered in Watt’s day in a unique fashion. Heyward hired a Mariachi Band to play “Happy Birthday” to Watt outside the team’s practice facility Saturday morning, sharing the video to his Instagram story a short time ago.

Here is video of the mariachi band playing Happy Birthday to T.J. Watt on Saturday, via Cam Heyward on IG 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/greOZAqTgv — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 11, 2025

Other videos showed teammates pushing Watt to join the band while they played.

Soon after, Watt, Heyward, and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar took a group photo with the band.

Videos on social media also showed the entire team singing their own version of “Happy Birthday” to Watt during one of the Steelers’ meetings.

At 31, Watt is one of the most accomplished pass rushers his age in NFL history. A seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and slam dunk future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Watt holds the franchise record with 110 sacks and counting. After a quiet end to 2024 and start to 2025, Watt has come on strong in his past two games. He’s recorded three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in Weeks 3-4 as the Steelers’ defense has settled in and returned to form.

Heyward and Watt are among the longest-tenured pair of Steelers teammates and have become staples of Pittsburgh’s front seven. Both will be remembered as among the best players of this era and will one day be inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.

Among all active NFL players, Watt’s 111 sacks rank fourth, and he could soon surpass Calais Campbell for third place. On the all-time official leaderboard, Watt recently cracked the top-30 and is tied with DT Aaron Donald in 29th place.

Tomorrow, Heyward and the Steelers will look to give Watt the best birthday gift he could ask for—a win over AFC North foe, the Cleveland Browns.