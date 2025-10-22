Watch: Calvin Austin III Returns To Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

There’s a lot of talk about the wide receiver trade market in regard to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a big internal reinforcement is seemingly on the way for the Black and Gold.

Fourth-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III returned to practice Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex just a few days after stating he was optimistic he would get back onto the field for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stated Tuesday that Austin is scheduled to work this week, so it’s a great sign to see him back at practice.

The Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko posted video of Austin going through a drill with the receivers.

Calvin Austin (shoulder) back in the mix today for Steelers

Austin has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury suffered in the second half of the Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. Though Austin tweeted from the hospital that he was going to be fine, the Steelers took a cautious approach with the dynamic receiver.

Thanks to the Steelers’ Week 5 bye, Austin had an extra week to heal up. However, he missed the Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and the Week 7 game on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers went 1-1 in those two matchups, and the mini-bye week after the Thursday night game offered Austin some additional time to work toward returning.

Now, he’s back on the practice field.

Austin has been a key part of the Steelers’ passing attack and a comfortable, dependable option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Austin has 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the season, hauling in the game-winning scores in Week 1 against the New York Jets and Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Previously, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that Austin was expected to return against the Packers in Week 8, so his return to practice Wednesday backs up that report.

While he’s seemingly set to return to action and give the Steelers a boost offensively, it remains to be seen if he’ll resume punt-return duties, thanks to the emergence of Ke’Shawn Williams. The rookie has worked his way on the 53-man roster spot and has performed very well in two games as the punt returner.