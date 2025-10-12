Watch: Aaron Rodgers Finds Connor Heyward On Scramble Drill For TD

After all the talk leading up to the AFC North opener against the Cleveland Browns about tight end usage, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw a tight end find the end zone since Darnell Washington’s 2-point conversion against Seattle.

Nobody expected it to be Connor Heyward, though.

Heyward hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a scramble drill after working back across the field. Rodgers, who threw across his body, fired a dart to Heyward in tight coverage for the score, stretching the Steelers’ lead to 16-3 midway thought the third quarter.

Rodgers out right and nice catch by Connor Heyward for TD!!!!!!!!! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFuCHp3Zvy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

The play was made possible by a great block from running back Jaylen Warren on Cleveland’s Alex Wright, clearing the edge for Rodgers to roll out. The Browns covered it well, but after a couple of issues in previous weeks of getting guys into the right spots and communicating well in scramble drill, Rodgers was able to direct traffic and fired a dot to Heyward.

The fourth-year tight end made a great hands catch, diving to his right to haul in the pass and giving the Steelers the 13-point lead in a game they’ve dominated.

Here’s a better look at Heyward’s touchdown catch. Heck of a job by the veteran tight end.

Coming into the matchup against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium, Heyward had just one catch for six yards, which came in the home-opener loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Though he played a key role in Week 4 in Dublin as the fullback in the Steelers’ attack, he wasn’t much of a receiving threat.

He still might not be, but when given the opportunity he just makes plays in the passing game. He’s done that throughout his career, and it was good to see again on Sunday against the Browns.