‘Wasn’t 100 Percent In That Game’: DeShon Elliott Provides Rehab Update On Knee

DeShon Elliott may have intercepted a pass and played a good game last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but he wasn’t even fully healthy. In fact, he couldn’t maximize his Irish jig celebration in the end zone because of his knee.

“I couldn’t do it fully because my left knee,” DeShon Elliott said via The Christian Kuntz Podcast. “I couldn’t really move it the way I wanted to move my right one.”

Notice how he mostly uses his right leg for the Irish jig in the video below.

Elliott played 76 snaps on defense and recorded six total tackles, a tackle for loss, two QB hits, a sack, two passes defensed, and an interception. By his performance, you’d think he was close to 100 percent.

“Being honest with you, I wasn’t 100 percent in that game,” Elliott said.

He injured his knee in Week 1 after his foot got stuck in MetLife Stadium’s notorious turf and his knee bent awkwardly. It looked like an ugly injury and even Elliott thought that was the end of his season. He only ended up missing two games and was healthy enough to return even knowing the bye week was just around the corner.

Most teams don’t love to see a Week 5 bye when the NFL announces schedules for the season. For the Steelers, it couldn’t come soon enough.

“I’m rehabbing my knee so I can be a hundred percent the rest of the season,” Elliott said. “Ninety-eight percent of us aren’t healthy, especially with the training camp we go through here. By the time Week 1 comes around you might be 75 percent week 1 and you might get back to 85, 90 percent once the bye week comes around. For the most part, you’re never gonna go to a game healthy.”

Elliott isn’t the only one who taking advantage of the early bye. Aaron Rodgers said his bye week plans include getting his body right. And players like Calvin Austin III, Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, and probably several unnamed other players can use this time to make sure they are back on the playing field as soon as possible.

If Elliott’s knee wasn’t good enough to do the jig, I would imagine he’ll play even better on the other side of the bye.