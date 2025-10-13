‘Unblockable:’ Analyst Gushes Over Nick Herbig’s Performance Vs Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig leads the team with 4.5 sacks this season. That’s despite missing the first game of the season due to injury. He was stellar in relief of OLB Alex Highsmith, who missed two games with injury.

And on Sunday, Herbig had two sacks against the Cleveland Browns. Nick Herbig is an elite pass rusher, and he’s caught the eye of Check The Mic’s co-host (and formerly of Pro Football Focus) Steve Palazzolo.

“Nick Herbig, outstanding again, unblockable,” Palazzolo said Monday on Check The Mic. “There was a few plays in there where you look at it and it’s like, ‘Man, that pressure was in there quick, the blitz got home.’ And then no, that’s just Herbig winning immediately.”

On Herbig’s second sack of the game, his outstanding get-off was on full display. He launched off the ball and ran around the Browns’ right tackle before finding QB Dillon Gabriel in the pocket and spinning him down.

Herbig’s elite takeoff is giving offensive tackles fits. And it’s part of why former Steelers DL Chris Hoke believes that, right now, Herbig is the better pass rusher than the legendary T.J. Watt. That’s incredibly high praise, but Herbig is a certified game-wrecker right now. Not only does Herbig lead the Steelers in sacks, he also leads the team in quarterback hits (12) and tackles for a loss (six), according to Pro Football Reference.

Just don’t think that Nick Herbig is a one-trick pony, either. His first sack against the Browns showcased his speed, yes. It also highlighted that he can set up offensive tackles with his speed and then counter.

Herbig sets up wide as if he’s going to try to run around Browns LT Cam Robinson. And Robinson has to respect Herbig’s speed. At the snap, he kicks out to try to prevent Herbig from getting the corner. But Herbig immediately drives at Robinson, then knocks his hands away and speeds by to Robinson’s inside for the quick sack.

Nick Herbig is incredibly quick off the snap. That allows him to generate pressure almost like he’s a blitzer. And if he keeps doing that, there’s no telling how many more quarterbacks he’ll put on the ground.