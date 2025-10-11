Troy Fautanu Touts Steelers’ ‘Three-Headed Monster’ At Running Back

When Jaylen Warren was inactive for their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings the Pittsburgh Steelers did panic. On SPORTSLINE with George Von Benko, Steelers right tackle Troy Fautanu broke down why Pittsburgh’s running backs are more than capable of stepping up. He called it a “three-headed monster” backfield, and that’s exactly how the Steelers see it.

“We didn’t blink an eye when they told us Jaylen was inactive because we knew Kenny Gainwell was going to step in and do more than enough,” Fautanu said.

Gainwell’s breakout performance in Dublin highlighted the Steelers’ ability to keep the ground game rolling without Warren. And the Steelers expect to get their RB1 back Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, adding some serious power and balance to the running game.

That kind of depth isn’t common in today’s NFL, and it’s exactly the kind of situation Pittsburgh wants. Each running back brings something different to the table: power, speed, and receiving skills. That variety makes the offense versatile and more difficult to defend.

Fautanu also talked about the timeless keys to the Steelers’ success: establishing the run to open up the pass and protecting the quarterback while avoiding turnovers, the classic Steelers ethos.

“Turnovers are so crucial, 100 percent,” he said. It’s a reminder that while personnel changes happen, the Steelers’ offensive identity remains grounded in physicality and ball security.

Though rookie Kaleb Johnson is a promising prospect, his impact so far has been negligible. But with competition heating up and AFC North opponents finally on the horizon, the running back group’s depth keeps getting stronger.

Ultimately, having three backs who can carry the load keeps the Steelers’ ground game potent and balanced. Whether it’s pounding defenses between the tackles or swinging out for passes the Steelers may truly have a “three-headed monster” ready to keep defenses on their heels.