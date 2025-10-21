‘Total BS’: Bruce Arians Doesn’t See Steelers As Lock To Win AFC North

After the first few weeks of the season the Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they were going to run away with the AFC North. They were 4-1 and in first place in the division. But last Thursday they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. While they’re still on top of their division, the Steelers’ grip on first place is a little looser. Former Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians doesn’t believe that they’re locks to win the AFC North.

“I think that’s total BS,” Arians said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Mike [Tomlin’s] worst nightmare, Joe Flacco, went to Cincinnati. He was absolutely right ripping Andrew Berry’s ass for that one because Joe Flacco now has a winning record against Mike Tomlin. Joe did so many good, veteran moves. Only been there 10 days. It’s just gonna get better.”

Tomlin made it clear that he wasn’t pleased about the Cleveland Browns trading Flacco to the Bengals. After Flacco tore the Steelers up in Week 7, those comments look more valid. He put up 342 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

That leaves the Steelers 4-2 and the Bengals 3-4. This Sunday night the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers, one of the best teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Bengals will play the New York Jets, who are the only team yet to win a game. It’s possible that the Steelers drop another game this week, while the Bengals get a little bit closer to catching them.

However, Arians didn’t commit to the Bengals as favorites for the division title, although last week makes things more interesting.

“They’re a game back, and they have the tiebreaker now on the Steelers,” Arians said. [The] Steelers better stay ahead of the Bengals because the Bengals ain’t going nowhere. They’re just gonna get better.”

The Bengals have a favorable matchup this week, but after that, things get a little more difficult. In Week 11, they’ll face the Steelers again, giving Pittsburgh a chance to get their win back. Then, the Bengals face a gauntlet as they play the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens twice, and Buffalo Bills from Week 12 to Week 15.

Therefore, the Bengals’ hopes of fighting back to win the AFC North might not last too long. However, Arians’ point stands. The Steelers aren’t guaranteed to run away with the division. The door is open for the Bengals, and the Ravens aren’t out of the running yet, either. With the Steelers’ schedule also becoming more difficult, the AFC North race looks like it could get interesting.