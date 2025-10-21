Top Trade Target WR Jakobi Meyers Still Wants Out Of Las Vegas

Is WR Jakobi Meyers going to give it all for whatever team he plays for this season? Yes. Does he want that team to be somebody other than the Las Vegas Raiders? Also, yes. Speaking to reporters two weeks before the 2025 NFL deadline, Meyers made his feelings and intentions clear.

“Oh, for sure,” Meyers said via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden when asked if he wants to be traded. “But I’m a professional at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play good football.”

#Raiders Jakobi Meyers on the trade deadline: “I got no control over that. If I'm here, I'm here.” Does he still desire to be traded? “Oh, for sure. But I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football.” — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) October 21, 2025

Meyers’ trade request came at the start of the season after he failed to land a contract extension from the organization. The Raiders rebuffed his requests, though. He’s played out the season, though he sat out Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to ostensibly legitimate knee and toe injuries. With the Raiders having a Week 8 bye, Meyers is likely to be healthy for Week 9.

Whether or not he suits up for the Raiders is a different question. Media reports indicate Las Vegas has shown little appetite for trading Meyers. Of course, those reports are the typical posture of a team trying to maximize leverage and value. At 2-5 and at the bottom of a competitive AFC West, the Raiders’ season is over. Meyers is a free agent after the season and will be playing elsewhere.

Pittsburgh has been a speculated trade target for Meyers, though there hasn’t been any official reporting of the Steelers calling the Raiders. Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated GM Omar Khan was looking for speed at receiver. That isn’t Meyers’ calling card. His strengths are in his frame (6015, about 200 pounds) and his hands. Since being drafted in 2019, Meyers’ 2.7-percent drop rate ranks 21st out of 183 qualifying wide receivers and tight ends.

The price tag for Meyers is difficult to say. His expiring contract and rental status lessen his value. A Day Three pick should be all they need to land him. But Khan has been careful not to part with 2026 draft capital. He could send away another 2027 selection, but the Raiders, knowing they’d receive a 2027 comp pick if Meyers just left in free agency, have less incentive to make such a deal.

Of course, they’ve been against making any deal with Meyers, be it a contract extension or trade, this entire year. They could opt to keep him for the rest of the season. Especially knowing Meyers has been and intends to be a solid teammate who won’t make major waves if he stays.