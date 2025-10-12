Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs Browns

Following each game in the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will once again be giving you my ten takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game, when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television from today’s game between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Regular Season Week 6 vs Cleveland Browns

1. Still Looking – The critics will say yes, it was a win, but the Browns were not at full strength. Playing without Myles Garrett definitely handcuffs the Cleveland defense. Oh, wait. I’m being told he, in fact, did play. Checking the box score, and yep, there he is, two tackles. I don’t even remember his name being said positively during the game. Whatever the Steelers’ plan to limit his effectiveness was, it worked. Write it down so they can do it to every primo defender they face the rest of the way.

To quote John “Hannibal” Smith, “I love it when a plan comes together.”

2. From 8 to 4 – The connection between Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf is growing every week. Back-to-back games with 95 or more yards. Four straight games combining for a score. You can see confidence and trust building. One thing I would like to see Metcalf work on is coming back to the ball. He had a back shoulder throw early in the game, and if he worked back, he may have gotten a defensive pass interference call. In the third quarter, he was wide open, and Rodgers’ pass was underthrown. He did track the ball well, and it fell to the ground. It’s a minor thing in this game, but it could have a bigger impact down the road.

3. It’s Why They Aren’t Receivers – Defensive players are great athletes. You hear they don’t play receiver because they have bad hands. Now, I’m not saying that about this group, but man, they had so many interception opportunities and completed none of them. Joey Porter, Jr., Juan Thornhill, Patrick Queen, Nick Herbig, and others all had chances to get turnovers. But none of the above were able to complete the process.

4. Maybe Get a Couple More – Speaking of Porter and his defensive back teammates. I think they need to sign about four more defensive backs. Jalen Ramsey left the game last week (and returned to get two sacks). Porter, Jr. returned after missing a few games. They both had to leave this game, but returned. Darius Slay, Brandin Echols, and Jabrill Peppers all left the game. They face two big receivers next week, and they need as many healthy bodies as possible.

5. Wash, Sprints, Repeat – He made a splash in this one from play one, gaining 36 yards on the opening play. We’ve been asking when Pat Freiermuth will get more involved. This week, at least, it was Darnell Washington making his mark. He set career-highs for targets and yards. My favorite part of a Washington reception is the thought bubble over the helmets of the defensive backs as he rumbles toward them. “Should I try to tackle him”? “I hope someone else gets him.”

Choices were made.

6. Running Down, A Dream – I’m not sure what the breakdown will be, but it seemed like the Steelers chose to execute more downhill runs in this game. Get the offensive line to block the guy across from him, maintain the block, and let the back pick and choose his way to daylight. There was one play where Mason McCormick drove his block ten yards downfield. You can see it in the body language of the offensive line. They want to be physical. There is a need for outside runs, but let those big guys up front eat.

7. Killebrew’s Knee – The replay didn’t look good, and hopefully it’s not as serious as it looks, though Mike Tomlin’s comments indicate it is. He was on 72 percent of the special teams plays with four tackles going into this game. Losing your special teams captain can be detrimental. If there is a year for this unfortunate injury to happen, this may be a good year. The Steelers improved their kick coverage, and several players have consistently made plays.

Guys like Connor Heyward, Ben Skowronek, Payton Wilson, Jack Sawyer, Carson Bruener, and Peppers have all been effective this year. I would expect someone like Peppers to step up in a leadership role for that group if Killebrew is out for an extended period.

8. That Coverage, Man – Brown defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to play man-to-man defense. That is not a strong suit of this Steelers team. They don’t create separation well. Other than Metcalf, only one wide receiver, Roman Wilson, was targeted. That happened once, and I think it was on a scramble drill. As was the Heyward touchdown. The tight ends aren’t consistently separating. Play action passes are the most helpful to create space, and the team has done well with those so far. You have to expect more teams to rely on man coverage against Pittsburgh going forward.

9. Ke’ Returns – Congratulations to Ke’Shawn Williams, making his NFL debut. A long shot to make the team going into training camp. His ability as a return man gave him an edge and kept him on the practice squad. His debut was shiny but nearly sparkling. A questionable call on an airplane block by Peppers cost him a 47-yard return. He averaged 25 yards on kick returns and 10 on punt returns. His solid performance could cause the team to consider keeping him around even after Calvin Austin is healthy.

10. Pre-Snap Penalties – It’s not what you want, but you kind of expect the offensive line to have a false start now and again. You can understand a pass rusher trying to time the snap and going offside. It’s unacceptable to have T.J. Watt line up in the neutral zone twice. The same goes for Porter, Jr., in the fourth quarter. Metcalf also had a false start. It didn’t hurt them in this game, but it’s an unnecessary negative that needs to be eliminated.