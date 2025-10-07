Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (October 7)

Mike Tomlin holds his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers' YouTube channel.

PRAISE FOR BROWNS’ ROOKIES

In addition to offering praise for rookie QB Dillon Gabriel, Mike Tomlin shouted out several rookies playing well for the Cleveland Browns. RB Quinshon Judkins, TE Harold Fannin Jr., and DL Mason Graham all received praise from Tomlin during his press conference.

“I can’t say enough about what I’m seeing from [Quinshon] Judkins…he’s a tough runner, he’s good inside, he’s got good patience and picking vision on interior running. He finishes off his runs with violence. He’s underrated in terms of ability to bounce it to the perimeter and pop long ones,” Tomlin said about Judkins. “He is a complete back.”

As far as Fannin, he called him an “oversized athlete” and compared him to Brock Bowers at tight end. He also mentioned watching his tape and coming away impressed with how he played against Power Four competition last season. He called Graham “highly disruptive” defensively.

It’s been an impressive start for the Browns’ rookie class. Tomlin’s praise didn’t even mention second-round pick LB Carson Schwesinger. Minimizing the impact that the team’s rookies have will be key for the Steelers to win in Week 6. That starts with not letting Gabriel beat them from the quarterback position.

NON-COMMITTAL ON HIGHSMITH’S ROLE

OLB Alex Highsmith is expected back this week after being out since Week 2 with an injury. The Steelers have seen OLB Nick Herbig ascend into a legitimate starting-caliber pass-rusher in Highsmith’s absence. Tomlin was non-committal on the breakdown of snaps with Highsmith returning.

“That’s something that we ponder once we see that Alex is available and to what degree he is in football shape. He’s been out a number of weeks, and so there’s a lot of variables to that discussion in terms of how we divide the labor up, and only time and a week’s work will tell.”

The Steelers could use their Bronco package with all three outside linebackers on the field more often, including T.J. Watt. It would be tough to limit Herbig’s snaps, and Highsmith’s return gives the Steelers the best EDGE trio in football. With him working his way back from injury, he may be more limited in the weeks ahead. But it’s not a bad problem for the Steelers as they figure out how to deploy all three outside linebackers.

EXCITED TO HAVE ELLIOTT BACK

DeShon Elliott was a key contributor for the Steelers in his return in Week 4. Mike Tomlin said he’s excited to have him back for his communication, but more so for his play on the field.

“The position that he plays is a hub of communication, and so we’re happy to have him back. But that’s just a component of play. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention his playmaking as well. He’s a good blitzer. Last week, he had an interception and the sack-fumble, and I think I’m more excited about having some of those tangible things back.”

Elliott does a lot for the Steelers’ defense, and having him back in the fold makes the defense more dynamic. His communication is valuable, but if he keeps making plays at the level he did against the Vikings, the Steelers will have a Pro Bowl talent on the back end.