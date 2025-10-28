Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (October 28)

Mike Tomlin holds his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

“ALL DAY JOB” STOPPING JONATHAN TAYLOR

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has ascended to another level this season, and he’s been in the MVP conversation through eight games. Taylor has run for 850 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season, and Mike Tomlin knows it’ll be a continual focus for his defense to try to slow Taylor down.

“When you play a guy like that, it’s really an all-day job. Because of that home-run hitting ability, we gotta do a really good job of setting the edges and being in the appropriate gaps.”

The Steelers’ run defense has been iffy this season. They were better at stopping the run in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, but they got torched on the ground by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. Their run defense woes have been a common theme this year. If Taylor has a big game, the Colts will move to 8-1. The Steelers must limit him as much as possible and keep that focus throughout the game. Even against the Packers, there were some lapses in the second half, as Pittsburgh’s effort waned. That can’t happen against the Colts.

NOT PERFECT HANDLING ADVERSITY

The Steelers took some costly penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second half of their loss to the Green Bay Packers. For a veteran team, that type of stuff can’t happen. Tomlin admitted that the group should’ve been better at handling adversity.

“Our kids should do what we tell them to do, but they often don’t. We all fall short of perfection, that’s why we’re always working, as individuals and as a collective, whether it’s football or life.”

For one of the oldest teams in football, the Steelers seemed to let the chirping affect them against the Packers. DK Metcalf had a costly penalty reaching into the facemask of LB Quay Walker and getting flagged, and Nick Herbig had a late hit on a punt return that set Green Bay up with better field position. The officiating could’ve been more even in some of those scrums, but the Steelers’ penalties in those situations were inarguable.

This team is too mature to be acting that way, especially as the game is fully unraveling. Their response to adversity needs to be better because they aren’t good enough to take the penalties that they did on Sunday.

TRUST IN SPENCER ANDERSON AS A STARTER

OG Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury in the team’s loss against the Packers. Spencer Anderson, after primarily working as the extra tight end in Pittsburgh’s jumbo packages, moved over to left guard to replace him. Tomlin expressed confidence in Anderson if he has to start against the Colts on Sunday. He also ruled Seumalo as questionable.

“We have no reservations in his ability to perform and perform at a starter level. He’s done it in the past…he’s done some awesome things as an offensive lineman reporting as eligible, and so I’m excited for him if Isaac is unavailable and he gets an opportunity.”

Anderson started last season when Seumalo was dealing with a pec injury, and he was a capable starter. With consistent reps since Week 4, moving into a starter role shouldn’t be too difficult for Anderson, and he was solid last week filling in for Seumalo. The Steelers’ offensive line has been fully healthy this season, so it will be a shake-up if Seumalo can’t go. But the team is fully confident in Anderson’s abilities.