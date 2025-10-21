Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (October 21)

Mike Tomlin holds his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

For the full press conference, visit the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

RODGERS’ MOBILITY A SIGN OF COMFORT

One positive from the Steelers’ Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was Aaron Rodgers’ increased mobility. He was able to extend plays and move outside the pocket, looking more like the Rodgers of the past than he has so far this season. Mike Tomlin said it’s a sign that Rodgers is getting more comfortable with the Steelers.

“I think he’s probably getting more comfortable with not only, you know, the people, the timing component, the personnel component, but the spacing, the strategic component, where people are. He’s always done that. That’s always been a component of his game, and from my perspective, the more it shows up, it just indicates comfort to me.”

Rodgers also admitted he didn’t feel like himself and felt tight ahead of the team’s Week 5 bye week. His body is feeling better, and his comfort level is increasing with the coaching staff and the offensive personnel around him, which has helped him find his form. If Rodgers keeps showcasing improved mobility, the Steelers’ passing attack could continue to hum.

DOWNPLAYS SNAP DISPARITY

Through seven games, the Steelers have yet to outsnap their opponents. They’re sitting at 4-2, so it hasn’t been a major issue yet, but it does lead to their defense tiring out, which could play more of a role toward the end of the season. Ultimately, though, the snap disparity isn’t something that Tomlin is worried about and believes that some of Pittsburgh’s quick scoring drives have played a role.

“It’s a lot of layers to that discussion. Sometimes it’s the pace of play of others and how they’re going about their business, particularly when you have quick strikes. If you have big plays, and we’ve had big plays in some of those games. The big play to Muth [Pat Freiermuth] last week. The big play to DK [Metcalf] in Dublin. And so, when you get those one-play drives and things of that nature, there’s a lot of variables in that discussion. And it’s not always good, it is not always bad, particularly if you are looking at a small block of time.”

The Steelers have had their share of quick strike touchdowns, but on the other side of the ball, the defense has struggled to get off the field on weighty downs. That’s probably played more of a role than anything the offense has done, and it’s an issue the Steelers have to figure out. Eventually, allowing the opposing offense to run more plays than them will become a bigger issue, especially in close games, and the inability to get off the field has led opposing offenses to run the clock and extend drives.

Tomlin may not view it as an issue now, but it’s certainly an area where the Steelers need to improve.

PRAISE FOR JOSH JACOBS

With the Green Bay Packers coming to Pittsburgh in Week 8, Tomlin praised RB Josh Jacobs heavily, saying their offense “starts with” its running back.

“Looking at Green Bay’s offense, it starts with Josh Jacobs. Not only because of the circumstances that we’re in, coming off a subpar performance in terms of stopping the run, but he’s a catalyst for a lot that goes on with them. He’s a nuts and bolts player.”

Jacobs has been one of the league’s best running backs, and after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders to sign with Green Bay, he regained his form last season. In 2024, Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, and so far this year, he’s up to 414 yards and eight touchdowns. The Steelers will need to neutralize Jacobs and Green Bay’s ground game and certainly play a lot better against the run than they did against Cincinnati.