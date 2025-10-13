Tomlin Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (October 13)

Mike Tomlin holds his press conference early in the week before each game, breaking down what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we write about the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post—a one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T. had to say.

EXPECTING FLACCO TO BE ‘SIGNIFICANTLY’ BETTER

The Cincinnati Bengals traded for QB Joe Flacco last Wednesday, and he started their Week 6 Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers. Even though it’s a short week, Mike Tomlin said he expects Flacco to be “significantly better” Thursday night thanks to more time getting acclimated with Cincinnati’s offense.

“On the offensive side, certainly, the story is Joe Flacco. And it’s reasonable to expect him to be significantly better in Week 2. I saw him make some anticipatory throws even last week,” Tomlin said. “I thought he was significantly better as the week went on, so certainly we have a full week’s work ahead of us in terms of minimizing a veteran, savvy, talented thrower like him, coupled with the eligibles that they have.”

Flacco and the Steelers are familiar with each other. He beat them with the Indianapolis Colts last season, and the Steelers are well aware of his strengths and weaknesses, and vice versa. Flacco getting more time to work in the Bengals’ system should benefit him. He improved as the game went on against the Packers, building a connection with WR Ja’Marr Chase. The Steelers will need another strong defensive performance to return home with a win.

TIGHT END ROOM AN ‘ADVANTAGE’

The Steelers have utilized Darnell Washington much more over the past two games, and Connor Heyward got involved with a touchdown reception in Week 6. The Steelers can go four deep at tight end, with each player providing something different.

“It’s certainly an advantage for us,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got a diversity of skill sets and talent in that room. We’ve got a big one that’s capable of matching up against 4-3 ends, particularly in the run game. We have one that’s an oversized athlete with excellent run-after in Jonnu [Smith]. We got a zone killer in [Pat] Freiermuth. We got a versatile guy in Connor. So the diversity of talent is a component that makes that room as competitive as it is and so helpful to us as a collective.”

Washington has also gotten involved as a receiver, although Freiermuth’s role has diminished over the last two games. But Tomlin believes his time is coming, and just because it hasn’t been the start to the season many have expected, there’s no reason to write him off just yet. But the collection of talent at the position is exciting, and it’s allowed the Steelers to find success with extra big people on the field over the last few games.

The tight end usage will likely continue against another 4-3 defensive team in the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. It’s an area where the Steelers feel they have an advantage over their opponents.

NEW CAPTAIN COMING?

With special teams captain Miles Killebrew suffering a “significant” knee injury in the team’s Week 6 win over the Browns, Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out the idea of naming an additional special teams captain with Killebrew out.

“I hadn’t thought about it. I’m sure we’ll think about it a little later in the week after we get some of the heavy lifting out of the way,” he said.

Someone like Ben Skowronek could get that title given his work on special teams, but it’s something the Steelers won’t worry about until after the season is over. It could also go to Chris Boswell, who has served in that role before. The Steelers’ focus is on beating the Bengals and moving to 5-1, but it would be interesting if the team names a new captain midseason.