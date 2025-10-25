Tomlin Highlights ‘Significant’ Key For Steelers In Primetime Packers Matchup

Several key factors will affect the Steelers’ upcoming game against the Packers, but head coach Mike Tomlin has red-zone defense circled at the top of the list. In a recent interview on Steelers.com, Tomlin highlighted the importance of his defense being able to stiffen when Green Bay moves the ball.

“Redzone defense in a game like this is significant,” said Tomlin. “I think significant plays in the kicking game and the situational defense, whether it’s us or them, are really critical factors in terms of how this game is going to unfold.”

Tomlin pointed out that the redzone defense and kicking game, which he mentioned earlier, also played a factor in the team’s last two meetings against Green Bay.

Most recently, in 2023, the game between the two teams came down to the final three seconds. With the Packers holding the ball on the Steelers’ 16-yard line and trailing by four points, Damontae Kazee jumped a pass by Jordan Love, snagging an interception to close out the game. Throughout that game, the Steelers’ defense came up big three times in the red zone, forcing two field goals and ultimately securing the game-winning interception.

Tomlin also referenced 2021 and the team’s repeated trend of defensive redzone importance. This one didn’t go in the Steelers’ favor, losing 27-17, but nearly had a very different outcome because of a blocked kick. Minkah Fitzpatrick nearly flipped the game on its head when he came crashing in to block a kick, then returned it 75 yards for the score. Unfortunately, a head-scratching offside call on Joe Haden negated the play, leading to a 10-point swing that spelled the end for the Steelers’ chances.

Funny enough, that game featured Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Packers. You might remember it as the game where Tomlin called a timeout to thwart Rodgers’ attempt to get a penalty on the Steelers for having too many men on the field. The exchange led to the viral smile exchange between the two future Canton-bound adversaries.

Fast-forward to the year 2025, and the two former foes are now on the same team. If they expect to win, they will need their defense to look more like 2023 than 2021. If that’s the case, expect Rodgers and Tomlin to exchange more smiles in Pittsburgh.