Tomlin Explains Why He Introduced Herbig As ’12th Starter’ On Defense

There may not technically be a spot for a third starting outside linebacker in an 11-man defensive lineup. Still, Mike Tomlin is willing to bend the rules for Nick Herbig.

“He’s playing at a pretty high level. That’s why I introduced 12 defenders today,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube.

Normally, only 11 players are announced with the starting unit. But Tomlin made it a point to reward Herbig’s excellent play this season by announcing him as a starter. Herbig returned the favor by having one of the best games of his career.

It was just the second time in Herbig’s career that he logged two sacks in a single game, along with last year’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also moved into the team lead with 4.5 sacks this season. That’s not bad, considering he missed the first game with an injury.

Here is one of his sacks on Browns QB Dillon Gabriel.

Herbig appreciated the gesture from Tomlin.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. DY [Darrel Young] and Mike T. told me before the game,” Herbig said. I just wore that with great pride and honor ’cause I know all the great legendary players that have come through these buildings and walked the same halls as me. Just the fact that they have that belief in me, that respect for me, to allow me to run out of the tunnel with all the guys. I’m truly blessed.”

It was a unique honor, but Herbig earned every bit of it.

It’s difficult to overstate Herbig’s absurd pass-rushing pace. With two sacks in 46 defensive snaps today, Herbig moved into rare air. He still only has 830 career defensive snaps, fewer than T.J. Watt had (938) last season alone. If you adjust Herbig’s production to match one full season’s worth of Watt’s starting snaps, he would have 14.7 sacks. Not to mention the forced fumbles, tackles for loss, pressures, and QB hits.

We will see how many times they managed to get all three linebackers on the field simultaneously, but Alex Highsmith played just one more snap than Herbig today. DC Teryl Austin said they would find a way to get all three players on the field. They accomplished that against the Browns with Herbig, Watt, and Highsmith each registering at least a half sack.

Who is going to play more snaps moving forward between Highsmith and Herbig? That’s the wrong question to ask because both will be making a big impact every week as the best one-two-three pass rushing combo in football.