Tomlin Divulges Why Steelers Have Struggled To Limit Explosive Plays

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has started to get back on track, but explosive plays remain an issue. The Steelers have given up 15 explosive plays of 20-plus yards through four games, and 60 plays that have gone for 10 or more yards. It’s the biggest issue for their defense right now, and Mike Tomlin explained in his Tuesday press conference what’s gone into the team struggling to keep a lid on its opponents.

“Oftentimes big plays are self-inflicted wounds and particularly some of the ones that we’ve given up. And it can occur from a myriad of things. Lack of cohesion due to newness, or lack of player availability and losing some communication skills because of those things. Or it could just be failure. But oftentimes when you see highlight reels of big plays, oftentimes it’s defensive negligence and certainly at times that’s been the case with us,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

The Steelers’ defense has certainly been beat up, with CB Joey Porter, EDGE Alex Highsmith and S DeShon Elliott all missing multiple games. Elliott is one of Pittsburgh’s strongest communicators, and his loss was certainly felt in that department. Every other safety on Pittsburgh’s roster, besides primary special teamer Miles Killebrew, was new to the team this year. That’s part of what Tomlin is talking about with the lack of cohesion in addition to the communication issues.

It’s still not an excuse though, and there’s been too many times where the Steelers haven’t filled the right gaps or allowed players too much space to make a play. Communication issues were rampant toward the end of last season, and regardless of who is on the field, figuring out how to communicate effectively and prevent lapses should be a greater focus than it has been.

There’s a myriad of talent on Pittsburgh’s defense, but allowing opposing teams to pick up chunk yards and move down the field could be the unit’s downfall, especially as the Steelers get into the tougher part of their schedule. But they’re sitting at 3-1 despite their issues putting a lid on explosives. It’s something that Tomlin and Teryl Austin are no doubt emphasizing and working to fix.

The Steelers are also getting healthier, with Porter and Highsmith set to return this week, but the team could be without Jalen Ramsey. Regardless, the return of key defenders should hopefully help the team be better when it comes to not allowing big plays. It’s already a concerning trend, and it’s one that can’t continue if the Steelers want to be legitimate contenders.