‘Three Starters:’ Steelers View Watt, Highsmith, And Herbig As Equals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for having great outside linebackers. Right now, the team is confident it has three of them: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. Though the depth chart only holds two official starting spots, outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin knows that doesn’t tell the story.

“Oh yeah. The production we get out of those three guys. For sure, three starters,” Martin said Wednesday in video provided by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

So far, the Steelers haven’t had their “three starters” healthy together. Herbig missed Week 1 with a preseason hamstring injury. He returned Week 2, but Alex Highsmith lasted just 10 snaps before suffering a high-ankle sprain. He hasn’t played since though could return for Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Herbig has continued to shine in his absence. On the season, he has four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception he nearly returned for a touchdown. He’s made high-impact plays in every game. Arguably his biggest one is lost to the box score, pressuring Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz into a crucial intentional grounding call on the final drive of Sunday’s game. That play helped keep Minnesota out of range to attempt a game-tying field goal.

Once Highsmith gets back, the Steelers will have to determine how to divide up the labor. A good problem for Martin to solve.

“We enjoy having the Full Metal Jacket,” Martin said, invoking the 1987 film. “I’ll be excited to get them all going. It’ll be nice to have them.”

Over the last two seasons, the Steelers haven’t often had all three guys on the field. Herbig and Highsmith missed chunks of time last year due to various injuries. When all are healthy, Pittsburgh can and has creatively found ways to use all three. In obvious pass situations, the Steelers have deployed a “Bronco” package with one defensive lineman and all three outside linebackers. That brings Pittsburgh’s best pass rushers on the field and increases the front’s schematics, able to stunt and twist and align those three anywhere.

While many have argued for trading Highsmith, the Steelers enjoy the idea of having the deepest collection of pass-rush talent they can assemble. Pittsburgh’s at its best when there’s strong depth at outside linebacker. In 2020, the team had the third-best scoring unit with Watt, Highsmith, and Bud Dupree at outside linebacker. In 2010, the team rostered James Harrison, LaMarr Woodley, and a young Jason Worilds. And in 2005, the team’s top three featured Joey Porter Sr., Clark Haggans, and an emerging James Harrison (who had 57 tackles, nine for a loss, three sacks, and an interception).

Even with the injuries, the Steelers are tied for the NFL’s second-most sacks with 14. They’re on pace to finish with 59.5 after registering only 40 a year ago. It’s unlikely the Steelers touch nearly 60 sacks, though if Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig get and stay healthy and produce to their abilities, it’s not out of the question, either.