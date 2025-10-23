‘Thought We’d Be Better:’ Steelers DC Confident Secondary Will ‘Bounce Back’ After Tough Start

Going into this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary looked like it could be one of the best in the NFL. Players like Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay seemed like they would be instant upgrades for Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, through their first six games of the year, that hasn’t always been the case. As a whole, the Steelers’ defense has been disappointing, with their secondary being particularly underwhelming.

“We all thought we’d be better,” DC Teryl Austin said Thursday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on Twitter. “But I understand it’s the NFL. I know these guys are pros. I know they’ll bounce back.”

Steelers have eschewed dime defense so often this year mainly because of Payton Wilson's coverage ability, per Teryl Austin. On the secondary woes in Cincy: "We all thought we'd be better. But I understand it's the NFL. I know these guys are pros. I know they'll bounce back." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 23, 2025

The Steelers’ pass defense is currently ranked second to last in the league. Pittsburgh has allowed 258.8 passing yards per game. Considering the talent that unit has, that’s not good enough. Ramsey and Slay aren’t the Steelers’ only notable defensive backs either. They also have Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Juan Thornhill, all proven players.

It’s unclear what the issue is. Miscommunication seems like a top cause. Coverage busts have been a serious problem for the Steelers’ secondary. It isn’t hard to cite examples of opposing wide receivers running free, with Steelers defenders looking around confused.

That problem is fixable, though. The Steelers’ secondary hasn’t been terrible for the entire season. It’s had moments where it has played to its potential. Part of the Steelers’ problems in pass coverage might be due to their struggles stopping the run.

In their worst defensive performances, the Steelers have been leaky against the run. They’ve allowed over 100 rushing yards in four games this year, and that includes their two losses. That’s opened up the passing game for their opponents.

While that gives the Steelers’ secondary some leeway, it doesn’t excuse that group’s issues with explosive plays. However, Austin is correct that there’s time to fix that. The Steelers have the talent to be successful on defense. Maybe they won’t have one of the best defenses in the league, but that unit could be at least average.

The Steelers play the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, and that should give them a chance to bounce back. While the Packers have great depth at receiver, they don’t have the same top-end talent as the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers’ secondary doesn’t have to worry about Ja’Marr Chase.