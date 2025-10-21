‘They’re Positionless Receivers’: Mike Tomlin Explains How Steelers’ TE Depth Lessens Need At WR

Ever since training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan with their pass catchers has been a hot topic. Outside of DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, there’s a real lack of depth at wide receiver. That’s been characteristic of the position for quite some time now, dating back to 2024 when the Steelers were at the forefront of Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors. However, one position where the Steelers have a bevy of depth is at TE.

With Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Jonnu Smith and Connor Heyward in the fold, the Steelers have four tight ends, all with versatile skill sets. Mike Tomlin offered praise for the unit during his Tuesday press conference, when asked whether the Steelers’ TE depth lessens the need for depth at WR.

“We got a deep and talented group in that space, and they’re all eligibles,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “They’re positionless receivers, REC, and that’s kind of the spirit in which we’ve operated all season.”

Most teams have a couple of tight ends who block well, and some who catch the ball well. But usually not players who can do both. However, the Steelers arguably have the most diverse TE room in the league. In Darnell Washington, they essentially have an extra tackle who’s developing into quite the receiving threat as well. Pat Freiermuth is an able run blocker too and had two crucial touchdown catches against Cincinnati last Thursday. Finally, Connor Heyward is a quicker, more agile player than those two.

The room did take a bit of a jolt when the Steelers added Jonnu Smith late in the offseason. According to Tomlin, he’s fitting into the group as well as possible.

“The collective welcomed Jonnu with open arms,” Tomlin said. “Jonnu’s worked hard to fit in and be a component of the group. He realizes that he’s the elder statesman in the group, even though he’s new. And so he’s absorbed some big brother-like responsibilities.”

With the trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, there’s been a lot of talk about the Steelers potentially adding another WR. When Austin and Metcalf are healthy, they’re usually fine at the position. However, with Austin missing the last couple of games due to injury, the Steelers’ tight ends have had to carry the load.

Tomlin’s comments suggest that the Steelers might not swing a trade for a receiver after all. Especially with Austin potentially coming back this week, which makes it even less of a need. Three of the Steelers’ top six receiving leaders are tight ends. It seems that theme will continue the rest of the season.