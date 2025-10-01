‘They’re Looking At Options’: Steelers On WR Hunt After Calvin Austin III’s Injury, Says Reporter

Uncertainty surrounds Calvin Austin III’s Week 4 injury, but even a short absence leaves the Steelers thin opposite DK Metcalf. One beat reporter says the team is already taking a proactive approach to finding his temporary replacement.

“They’re looking at options, but don’t expect a big name,” Hathhorn said via 93.7 The Fan’s PM Team. “I expect them probably to stay within house, but sign somebody who might compete. I mean, it’s a short window to try to get somebody ready. And like I said, whether it’s a tight end, whether it’s [Ben] Skowronek or [Scotty] Miller, they believe in some of these other guys.

“And here’s a chance for Roman Wilson. [Zach] Azzanni says he’s gonna get his chance at some point in this season. It might be next week against Cleveland.”

Wilson has the most upside in terms of his talent and pedigree, but he also has one career catch at the NFL level. If they don’t feel that he’s ready to contribute 30-40 snaps in a game, it would probably be wise to at least sign a veteran to the practice squad capable of elevating on game day to fill in for a few games. Right now, that veteran player on the practice squad is Isaiah Hodgins.

Pittsburgh signed Hodgins a couple of weeks ago, and he brings 14 starts and 60 career receptions to the Steelers. That’s less than Miller or Skowronek, but obviously quite a bit more than Wilson. Perhaps the answer to more competition is already in Pittsburgh.

If they look outside the organization, it’s probably too early to start talking about notable trades. They can happen this early, but most teams aren’t ready to call it quits and start selling pieces after the first month. Those talks will heat up more at the end of this month.

Free agent options include Robert Woods, Diontae Johnson, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. I doubt the Steelers are trying to bring back Johnson after his recent track record in the league, but they could reunite with Robert Woods after he spent most of the offseason in Pittsburgh.

Skowronek recently told the media that he’s heard Austin won’t be out too long. On the other hand, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported he should be out for several weeks. Even if in-house options are Plan A to replace Austin’s production, it would be wise to seek a Plan B from outside the organization.