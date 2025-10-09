‘They’re Gonna Have To Make That Jump’: Hoge Thinks Steelers’ Offensive Line Must Improve Against Browns

After being considered by many to be the most important part of the offense before the season began, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line did not get off to the best start in 2025. It struggled mightily in the first two games and showed a little improvement in Week 3.

However, in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, the line showed its first major signs of progress. Former Steelers running back Merrill Hoge liked that improvement but thinks the offensive linemen need to make a similar jump against the Cleveland Browns this week.

“They [Browns] got some problems up front,” Hoge said Thursday on 102.5 WDVE. “Ninety-five [Myles Garrett] is a problem. Ninety-five is gonna go both sides of the ball, you never know where he’s gonna line up. So that’s a problem. He’s gonna challenge both tackles. And they got other guys that can get after things as well. The improvement that they [Steelers] made, going into the Minnesota game, that’s as much improvement as they’re gonna have to make going into the Cleveland game. And if they do make that jump, they’ll be okay. But they’re gonna have to make that jump.”

The differences have been noticeable over Pittsburgh’s last two games. After being sacked seven times in the first two weeks, Aaron Rodgers has been kept upright much more frequently. He wasn’t sacked at all against New England and was brought down just twice against Minnesota.

However, the biggest difference was in the run game. The Steelers’ first two wins came with Rodgers largely carrying the offense. Their third was a much more complete effort. For the first time, the Steelers could actually run consistently, thanks to the offensive line moving bodies. Take a look at the push the line gets on this run play.

That type of hole hasn’t been available to Pittsburgh’s running backs much through the first stretch of the season. But Hoge is right that they’ve got to build off that against Cleveland. The Browns have an argument to be the best defense in the league. Myles Garrett is their most notable name, and he already has four sacks, with a league-leading eight tackles for a loss. Maliek Collins, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire have all been good as well. Finally, rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is looking like a very promising player.

The Steelers’ offensive line made some great progress against Minnesota. Spencer Anderson says the linemen are having fun, and they should feel that way. But they need to be up to the task Sunday against one of the best front sevens they’ll see all season.