There’s A Noticeable Difference With Broderick Jones. And Not Just In His Play.

Broderick Jones looks different this season. Not just because of his position switch, flipping back to left tackle after spending most of his NFL career on the right side. Not just for his physique, losing weight this offseason to build himself back up during the year. Not just for his level of play, which has improved. But his confidence and body language are scores better than a year ago.

Of course, those above factors could be the reason why. Back at left tackle, in better shape, and better results are all good reasons to be confident. It’s reflected in Jones’ body language and emotions. A year ago, it was negative. Frustrated, angry, taking to Twitter post-game to lash out at fans.

This year? Jones can still be animated. But it’s positive energy. Last Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals shows it. As our Ross McCorkle pointed out, Jones was skipping along after this stick by S Chuck Clark.

Say what you want about Broderick Jones, but he definitely cares. Front and center on the sidelines cheering on his defense. pic.twitter.com/3Zm8f43oqL — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) October 21, 2025

Or see here after RB Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Look how fired up, presumably in a good way, Jones is as he walks off the field.

Or celebrating with Aaron Rodgers after Pat Freiermuth’s go-ahead score. Shaking Rodgers on the sideline and even the bizarre moment of Jones tackling Rodgers after the play. Unwise as it was to throw your unsuspecting 41-year-old quarterback into the ground, it was heartening to see Jones genuinely overjoyed by it.

It doesn’t mean Jones’ problems are solved. Technically, he’s still a bumpy ride with lots of progress needed. I’m far from ready to consider a long-term deal with him and even the fifth-year option due in May remains a debate, though it’s trending towards it being exercised. If so, he’d be the first Steelers’ draft pick since T.J. Watt to have his option accepted. Pittsburgh wouldn’t have to go searching for a left tackle this offseason. That’s especially important with so many other likely needs in 2026, starting with a quarterback.

Confidence is key. Especially for a young NFL player like Jones. He’s still only 24 years old. He’s taken his lumps, heard the criticism that can rattle anyone, and he’s bouncing back. That’s not just seen in his improved play but in his attitude and demeanor as well. If he continues along this track, his wallet will be a lot happier in a couple years, too.