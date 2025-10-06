Season 16, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about how the Pittsburgh Steelers essentially won their bye week on Sunday thanks to the other three teams in the AFC North division all losing their respective games.

As part of our weekly housekeeping portion of the show on Monday, which is sponsored by Touring Plans, Alex and I dive even deeper into what happened in the AFC North on Sunday and how Week 6 has the potential to be a great one for the Steelers when it comes the standings.

Alex and I go over the Steelers’ injury situation heading into Week 6 and the news of the team filling its open practice squad spot early Monday morning. We go over why the Steelers sit at 3-1 entering Week 6 and the areas where the team needs to improve on both sides of the football exiting its bye week.

What should Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s message to the team be on Monday? Alex and I attempt to answer that question. We also go over why the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t necessarily be considered an easy win for the Steelers this coming Sunday at home.

At this point should the Steelers going 3-3, or worse, within the AFC North division be considered a huge disappointment? Is 3-3 good enough? Alex and I discuss that question and topic in the middle of this show.

Should the Steelers be entertaining thoughts of trading for another wide receiver right now, or at least before the annual deadline? We make a segment out of that question and pinpoint a few teams and wide receivers that make the most sense should the Steelers go down that path of exploration.

This 82-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Winning Bye Week, Tomlin’s Monday Message, WR Trade Discussion & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1850958487

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 33 of Season 16 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n