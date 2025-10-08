The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Week 6 Injury Outlook, Transactions, Tomlin Tuesday, Flacco Trade & More

Season 16, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers exiting their bye week and preparing to play the Cleveland Browns Sunday at home.

Alex and I discuss the recent Steelers transactions and the team losing one of its practice squad players to the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

By the sound of things, the Steelers will get CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle), and RB Jaylen Warren (knee) back from their injuries on Sunday against the Browns. Additionally, and based on what Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday, it sounds like WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) and CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) are both highly questionable to play against the Browns. We also wonder if Austin and Ramsey could wind up missing the team’s Week 7 game next Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as well.

With Tomlin holding his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Alex and I have a lot to recap when it comes to notable things he said. We discuss the expected usage of the Steelers’ tight ends the next few weeks and which wide receiver or wide receivers might see expanded action against the Browns if Austin is sidelined with his shoulder injury.

Will and should the Steelers use more 13 personnel that includes TE Darnell Washington and OL Spencer Anderson on Sunday against the Browns? Alex and I attempt to answer that question midway through this Wednesday episode.

Tomlin talked about the development of rookie RB Kaleb Johnson on Tuesday, so we discuss that topic for a bit. We also go over the several things that Tomlin had to say about the Browns and that includes his thoughts on their rookie QB Dillon Gabriel and what the plan might be to slow down DE Myles Garrett on Sunday.

The Browns traded veteran QB Joe Flacco to the Bengals on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss what that deal likely means for both teams in addition to the Steelers. We also discuss the Week 6 trade that Baltimore Ravens have made.

Is New York Jets WR Allen Lazard destined to become a Steeler at some point before the annual trade deadline arrives? Alex and I make sure to address that question during this show.

This 96-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

