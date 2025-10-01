The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Vikings All-22, Coaches’ Pressers, Passing Game & More

Season 16, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in their bye week following their win in Dublin, Ireland, this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers lost rookie S Sebastian Castro off their practice squad to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, so we make sure to hit that news at the beginning of this show. We also go over the Steelers’ list of injured players, one that now includes WR Calvin Austin III and CB Jalen Ramsey, and how the team might compensate for not having those two players right after the bye week.

A handful of members of the Steelers’ coaching staff met with the media on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss the meaningful talking points that came out of those sessions. We talk about the overarching questions from Tuesday that centered on the offense’s yards after the catch totals and short passing game through the first four games of the 2025 regular season.

Alex and I look at several passing game stats related to the Steelers’ offense through four games and how they share some similarities with what the Kansas City Chiefs did in 2024 on that side of the football. Is a short passing game with a high percentage of YAC sustainable for the Steelers’ offense moving forward, especially with that unit only registering 10 explosive plays through four games? We discuss all of that in the middle of this show.

We move on to discuss how QB Aaron Rodgers is fitting in with the Steelers so far and how he has handled himself with the team in the middle of its bye week. We also discuss the role and health of rookie QB Will Howard while he is on the Reserve/Injured list.

With the All-22 tape from the Week 4 game against the Vikings now fully digested, Alex and I both deliver our additional thoughts from the Steelers’ Sunday win in Ireland when it comes to the offense, defense, and special teams. We take a hard look at the Steelers’ personnel usage, offensive running scheme, and much more in this segment. We also go over what we viewed as positives and negatives on the defensive side of the football against the Vikings.

Alex and I make sure to hit on the Steelers being atop the AFC North through Week 4 and how the other three teams in the division have a much bleaker outlook for the near future due to injuries and other situations. We make sure to hit on the quarterback switch the Cleveland Browns are making this week.

This 104-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Vikings All-22, Coach’s Pressers, Passing Game & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1442309304

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 28 of Season 16 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n