The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Browns, Injury Reports, Coordinator Pressers, Week 6 Picks & More

Season 16, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking briefly about the Thursday night game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles and how it was a huge coming out party for both QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo on the main stage.

Alex and I move on to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury report heading into Friday. We talk about Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey and WR Calvin Austin III both trying to return this week from their respective injuries. We also discuss what the early inactives list for the Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns is shaping up to be.

The Steelers brought in a few free agents for tryouts this past week, so Alex and I go over that list of players and the return of LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those media sessions.

Will Steelers OL Spencer Anderson factor into the receiving game on Sunday against the Browns? Alex and I go deep into trying to answer that question on this Friday. We also talk about the roles of Steelers outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on Sunday and if either has a shot at making huge plays against the Browns.

Alex and I welcome Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette back to the show, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Browns-Steelers game. Petrak has covered the Browns for many seasons, and nobody knows that team better than he does. We get his thoughts on several things related to Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium.

Scott fills us in on the two trades that the Browns made this past week and if the loss of veteran QB Joe Flacco might impact the upcoming game against the Steelers from a preparation standpoint. We talk about the Browns on offense and defense and how Cleveland’s rookie class seems to be impacting the team in a lot of positive ways so far in 2025.

At the end of our talk with Petrak, he gives us his score prediction for the Browns-Steelers game.

Scott Petrak on X/Twitter at @ScottPetrak and his work at https://www.brownszone.com

After finishing with Petrak, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Browns-Steelers game. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 6 games in the NFL using the lines provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Browns to end that segment.

This 112-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we close out this show by answering a few questions we received via email from listeners.

