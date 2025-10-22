The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Defense Against Bengals & More

Season 16, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers making a practice squad transaction on Tuesday and how the team might now open a 21-day practice window for one of its two quarterbacks who are on the Reserve/Injured list.

Alex and I briefly discuss whether a third quarterback is needed on the 53-man roster these next few weeks and what the Steelers would do during a game if both Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph were to go down injured.

Will the Steelers also open the 21-day practice window of CB Cory Trice Jr. this week? Alex and I address the possibility of that happening.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over all of the notable things he had to say. We go over what Tomlin said about WR Calvin Austin III possibly returning from his shoulder injury this week.

Is Steelers OC Arthur Smith likely to become an NFL head coach in 2026? Alex and I once again address that possibility on the heels of a few things Tomlin said about Smith on Tuesday. We also go over what Tomlin had to say about OLB Nick Herbig’s limited defensive snaps last Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Is it plausible that Rodgers could return for one more season in 2026? Alex and I attempt to answer that question during this show.

After further review of the defensive All-22 tape from the Week 7 game against the Bengals, Alex and I dive deeper into how that side of the ball played in coverage and most notably when it came to types and how WR Ja’Marr Chase was defended. We speculate and suggest how the Steelers might want to defend Chase in their upcoming rematch against the Bengals.

This 84-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we wrap things up by answering several emails we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Defense Against Bengals & More

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 40 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

