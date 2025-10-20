The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Exiting Mini Bye, Bengals All-22 Final Notes, WR Trade Plausibility & More

Season 16, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand as they exit their mini bye week.

As part of our weekly Monday morning housekeeping portion of the show, which is sponsored by Touringplans.com, Alex and I look at where the Steelers stand in the AFC North and how the team has four very tough games coming up.

We discuss the possibility of injured Steelers’ WR Calvin Austin III returning for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers.

There continues to be rumblings about the Steelers trading for a wide receiver in the coming weeks, so Alex and I again address that topic. While it’s plausible that the Steelers could trade for a wide receiver before this year’s deadline, we are not convinced that any such deal will come to fruition.

Now that Alex and I have completed our individual looks at the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, we each give extended thoughts on what transpired in that contest. We start off with the positives that we saw from the Steelers offense in the 33-31 loss and then go over the several negatives that transpired on defense. We discuss the quick snap-to-throw time that Bengals QB Joe Flacco had last Thursday night and how the Cincinnati running game gave the Steelers defense fits.

Missed tackles played a huge role in the Thursday night loss so we go over that element of the loss. We also discuss once again Steelers OLB Nick Herbig’s limited playing time in Cincinnati.

Alex and I both agree that we will learn quite a bit more about the Steelers’ defense in the next two weeks as that unit will face quality offenses in the form of the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

This 98-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we wrap things up by answering several emails we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Exiting Mini Bye, Bengals All-22 Final Notes, WR Trade Plausibility & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1756177195

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 39 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n