The Terrible Podcast — Talking 3-1 Steelers At Bye, Pat Meyer, Keeanu Benton, TE Involvement & More

Season 16, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders going full mime in an interview ahead of his team’s Sunday morning game in England against the Minnesota Vikings.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night in an entertaining game that went into overtime, and that leads to another rant by me on why there is no such thing as a trap game in the NFL.

The Steelers brought in five defensive backs for tryouts a few days ago, so we make sure to go over that list of players. We also go over the latest information concerning injured Steelers WR Calvin Austin III heading into the weekend.

A few more Steelers coaches talked to the media since our Wednesday episode, so Alex and I go over some key talking points to come out of those sessions.

Alex and I discuss the job that Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer has done so far this season and if the team should have gone in a different direction when Arthur Smith was hired to be its offensive coordinator in 2024.

On the heels of the fine game that Steelers DT Keeanu Benton played on Sunday against the Vikings, Alex and I have a length conversation about his style of play and what he excels at.

The Steelers haven’t run a ton of offensive plays through their first four games of the 2025 regular season, so Alex and I expand on that topic for a little while.

With the Steelers now on their bye week, Alex and I go over several main takeaways we have concerning the team on both offense and defense. We discuss the key components to the Steelers being 3-1 at their bye. We also discuss the relatively low usage of the team’s tight ends through the first four regular-season games.

With it being Friday, Alex and I make our picks against the spreads for all of the remaining Week 5 games in the NFL using the lines offered by MyBookie.ag, one of our show sponsors.

This 98-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking 3-1 Steelers At Bye, Pat Meyer, Keeanu Benton, TE Involvement & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7708944986

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 32 of Season 16 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n