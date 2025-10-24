The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Packers Preview, Injury Reports, Coordinator Pressers, Week 8 Picks & More

Season 16, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. We discuss the Steelers’ injury situation heading into Friday and other miscellaneous items related to the team that have happened since Wednesday.

On Thursday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those media sessions on this longer week. There is a lot of talk from us in this segment about what transpired in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals and how the team is preparing for the Packers.

We welcome the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein back to the show on Friday, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers-Packers game. Silverstein has covered the Packers for many seasons, and nobody knows that team better than he does. We get his thoughts on several things related to the Sunday night game in Pittsburgh against the Packers.

Tom fills us in on the Packers’ trade for OLB Micah Parsons and how he has played for Green Bay since arriving. We also talk to Tom a lot about Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers as he prepares to play his former team.

Tom talks about the Packers’ offense and defense quite a bit, and we get his score prediction for the Sunday night game at the end of the interview.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After finishing with Silverstein, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Packers game. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football Sunday night.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 8 NFL games against the spreads using the lines provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag. We also provide our own score predictions for the Steelers-Packers game.

This 144-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted above and we end this episode by answering several emails we received from listeners.

