The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Packers Game Recap, Injuries, More Defensive Woes, MVS Visit & More

Season 16, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 8 Sunday night home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In our weekly housekeeping portion of this Monday show, which is sponsored by the fine folks at TouringPlans.com, Alex and I talk about the Sunday night inactive list, the several injuries sustained by the Steelers in their 35-25 loss to the Packers, and the report that the team is bringing free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in for a visit this week.

The Steelers’ defense registered another poor showing on Sunday night against the Packers and particularly in the second half. Alex and I spend quite a bit of time breaking down the defensive play against the Packers and how that unit couldn’t get it done against the pass in either man or zone coverage. We talk about the several big plays the defense gave up to the Packers, the quick game used by Green Bay QB Jordan Love, and how TE Tucker Kraft dominated with his yards after the catch.

The Steelers turned in another poor tackling effort Sunday night against the Packers, so we discuss that subject. We also discuss how the defense mostly bottling up the Packers’ running game still wasn’t enough.

The outlook for the Steelers’ defense moving forward isn’t great, in our opinion, and we explain why. We also go over a few comments made by Steelers DT Cameron Heyward and ILB Patrick Queen after the Sunday loss.

After tearing into the Steelers defense, Alex and I discuss the play of the Steelers’ offense on Sunday night. We discuss that unit going 1 of 10 on third downs. We talk about the limited success the Steelers had with their running game in the first half and how that side of the football just couldn’t finish drives with touchdowns.

We go over some of the missed penalties from Sunday night and how several that were called against the Steelers in the second half certainly did not help matters.

The play of the Steelers’ special teams units was fine on Sunday night and we make sure to highlight that briefly during this show.

We discuss the tough next three games on the Steelers’ schedule and how they are once again early home underdogs in Week 9.

This 102-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we wrap things up by answering several emails we received from listeners.

