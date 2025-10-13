The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Browns Recap, Injury Updates, Tomlin Monday & More

Season 16, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 6 Sunday home win against the Cleveland Browns and how the team must now get ready to play on a short week.

As part of our Monday Housekeeping segment, which is brought to you by Touring Plans, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Week 6 inactive list, the transactions that were made on Saturday, and the knee injury S Miles Killebrew sustained against the Browns, which is likely to end his 2025 season.

As usual, Alex and I get into recapping the Steelers’ win against the Browns. We start on the offensive side of the football and talk about several individual performances, the few big plays and the plays to WR DK Metcalf and TE Connor Heyward that went for touchdowns. We discuss the running game being adequate against the Browns and how there is still room for improvement when it comes to that part of the Steelers’ offense. We also talk about the play of the offensive line, tight ends, and running backs on Sunday and how and why Browns DE Myles Garrett wasn’t allowed to wreck the game.

The Steelers recorded another six sacks on Sunday. We go over the solid performances of several Steelers defensive players against the Browns, and we make sure to highlight the strong games that both OLB Nick Herbig and CB Jalen Ramsey put on tape. We discuss the play of every position group on defense and how the Browns’ running game was limited.

Alex and I go over several players’ snaps counts against the Browns, especially on the defensive side of the football. We discuss how a few key defensive players were rested some late in Sunday’s game and how that could wind up paying dividends on a short week. The Steelers’ penalty total against the Browns is also discussed during this show.

After fully recapping the Steelers’ win against the Browns, Alex and I discuss a few notable things that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say right after the Sunday game and during his Monday press conference.

Alex and I discuss a few other notable things from around the NFL, and we also start looking ahead to how the Steelers might game plan for new Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco on Thursday night.

This 70-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted.

