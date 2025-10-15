The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Bengals Preview, Coordinator Pressers, Browns Game All-22 & More

Season 16, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. We discuss the Steelers’ injury report heading into Wednesday, the free agent the team brought in for a visit on Tuesday, and other miscellaneous items related to the team that have happened since Monday.

On Tuesday, we heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those media sessions on this short week. There is a lot of talk from us in this segment about Steelers ILB Patrick Queen and TE Darnell Washington based on comments made by both coordinators.

With the All-22 from the Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns now fully digested by both of us, Alex and I go deeper into our recap of that home win this past Sunday. We discuss how the Steelers were able to minimize the impact of Browns DE Myles Garrett and how they ran the ball more effectively in their 23-9 win.

Steelers LT Broderick Jones is a big conversation topic coming out of the Browns game, so Alex and I discuss his play and future outlook with the team.

Alex and I go over the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Browns and how the depth on that side of the football performed well overall after a few starters were pulled from the contest in the fourth quarter.

I welcome Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated back to the show, and he helps me get started with a preview of the Steelers-Bengals game. Morrison has covered the Bengals for many seasons, and nobody knows that team better than he does. I get his thoughts on several things related to Thursday’s night game in Cincinnati.

Jay fills us in on the Bengals’ trade for veteran QB Joe Flacco and how he played in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. We also talk about the status of Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson heading into Wednesday and how the Bengals might get a few other injured players back against the Steelers.

Jay talks about the Bengals’ offense and defense quite a bit, and I get his score prediction for the Thursday night game at the end of the interview.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Jay on X/Twitter at @ByJayMorrison and make sure to read his work here: https://www.bengalstalk.com

After finishing with Morrison, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Bengals game. We break down what we are looking for out of each team on both sides of the football Thursday night in Cincinnati.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for the Thursday night Steelers-Bengals game using the line provided by show sponsor MyBookie.ag.

This 118-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted above.

