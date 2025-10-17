The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs Bengals Game Recap, Defensive Woes, Offensive Success & More

Season 16, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into our overarching thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 7 Thursday night road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the defense playing a huge part in the Steelers’ 33-31 loss to the Bengals, Alex and I spend a lot of time during this show talking about all of the woes that unit had on Thursday. We address the defense getting run on quite easily, and how Bengals QB Joe Flacco had no problems when it came to attacking the man or zone coverages that he faced.

While the Steelers attempted to mix up their defensive coverages Thursday night, they still could not prevent WR Ja’Marr Chase from having a big night. We go over CB Jalen Ramsey’s play and how poor it was. We also discuss how Flacco easily used slants to destroy the defense. We also discuss Flacco getting the ball out quickly and how the few deep shots he took connected quite easily.

As bad as the Steelers’ defense played Thursday night, their offense still gave that unit one final chance to get a stop and win the game. The defense could not accomplish that, and we discuss how easily the Bengals moved the football during their final possession on the way to a game-winning field goal.

The Steelers offense, outside of the two interceptions thrown by QB Aaron Rodgers, played well overall on Thursday night. We discuss the running game showing more life against the Bengals and TE Pat Freiermuth having a monster game in a losing effort.

The Steelers did have a few questionable play calls and execution errors that we cover during this show and that includes the botched flea-flicker. We also go over some key penalties the Steelers had on offense against the Bengals.

Several key plays on both sides of the football are discussed throughout this show in addition to several individual player performances as well. We go over several snap counts from the Thursday night game and how OLB Nick Herbig probably should have seen more playing time against the Bengals.

A few postgame quotes from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin are discussed during this show and we make sure to recap some Thursday night historical stats.

After fully breaking down and recapping the Thursday night game, Alex and I then go over the health of the team as it exits Week 7. We also go over the Thursday night inactive list, and the roster move that the team made on Thursday.

Alex and I then pick all of the remaining Week 7 NFL games against the spreads that are listed currently by our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we wrap things up by answering several emails we received from listeners.

