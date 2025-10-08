The Steelers’ Biggest Media Critic Isn’t Changing His Tune: ‘Opponents Have Handed Them Games’

In recent years, many in the media have been skeptical of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Often with good reason. A team missing a franchise quarterback. An offense that often struggled to score. Years that ended with the same results, competitive regular seasons followed by quick playoff exits. A 3-1 start has several singing a more optimistic tune. Not FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre, who continues to be among the most negative towards the Steelers’ prospects.

“Their opponents have handed them games,” McIntrye said in a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday’s The Herd. “The Patriots had five turnovers. Who would you take, neutral field right now? Patriots or Steelers. Gimme the Patriots all day. [Pittsburgh’s] faced Carson Wentz, Drake Maye, Sam Darnold, and Justin Fields.”

Even putting aside the hilarity of McIntyre taking New England over Pittsburgh and then criticizing the Steelers for only beating lesser quarterbacks like Drake Maye, the Steelers haven’t been “handed” wins. Turnovers aren’t created by accident. They’re planned and schemed for, and Pittsburgh does a better job taking the football away than anyone else. Since 2019, the Steelers lead the NFL with 180 takeaways. In 2025, their 10 takeaways rank second in the NFL despite not playing last week while the Steelers’ plus-seven turnover differential also places second.

If anything, Pittsburgh’s lone loss was a game given away. The turning point in the Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was Kaleb Johnson’s kickoff gaffe, a completely self-inflicted wound. Had that not occurred, Pittsburgh could be 4-0 to start the year.

McIntyre thinks the Steelers’ 2025 story will mirror 2024’s. Hot start, dismal finish.

“I know you can only play who’s on your schedule,” he said. “But I’m just saying. That back end, the Bills are gonna fix, they’re gonna right the ship. Lamar [Jackson]’s gonna be fine.”

Pittsburgh’s stretch run is difficult. Buffalo, Detroit, and two games against a Baltimore team likely healthier by December. But the Steelers don’t have the quick turnarounds last season brought, playing three games in 11 days, and it’s still impossible to know what those teams will look like by season’s end. Pittsburgh might also have enough of a cushion to weather any end-of-season storm to still capture the AFC North.

Even Cowherd has given the Steelers credit for their success. McIntyre, who either sincerely doesn’t have faith in Pittsburgh or is just playing the role of foil, has been critical of the Steelers from the jump. A win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns would only further the Steelers’ case in convincing the outside world. McIntyre probably won’t be among them.