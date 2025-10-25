The NFL’s Rules Against Gambling (And The Ones You Don’t Know)

The NFL is doubling down on efforts to remind all those affiliated with the league on its gambling restrictions after the NBA’s major scandal involving players and coaches. On Friday, the league re-issued a memo of its policies that can’t be violated. Some are obvious while others are lesser known.

NFL players must not: – Place any bet on NFL football

– Throw or fix any game

– Share confidential info "Players are also required to report a gambling debt of $10,000 or more and should be especially mindful that large gambling debts may make them vulnerable to bad actors… https://t.co/gTx5bw0rsn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2025

Betting against games, even ones players aren’t involved in, is obvious enough. As is fixing any game. What’s most interesting is the nugget over mandatory reporting of gambling debts exceeding $10,000 along with the requirement to report any solicitation of betting information from third parties.

As the memo outlines, “failure to report” is a violation of the league’s gambling policy and will lead to “substantial discipline.” The NFL’s penalties against gambling have been heavy, suspensions often of at least one year if not indefinite.

The league also outlaws betting of any kind taking place on NFL grounds, including team facilities. That even includes the team hotel room. Want to drop a prop bet on an NBA game on Saturday night after curfew in your hotel room before a Sunday game? That’s not allowed.

There’s a longer conversation to be had about the line walked by all sports leagues and sports media. Heavy-handed against gambling, while embracing it for the revenue it produces. The NFL used to treat gambling like the devil. During a 2012 deposition, Goodell cited gambling as the league’s No. 1 threat. Now, advertisements litter every corner of the league. Every sports ticker leads with betting lines, leading to ironic moments of ESPN taking down its ESPN Bet graphic while discussing the NBA’s betting scandal.

ESPN just quietly removed their “ESPN Bet” logo during a segment on Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups’ gambling arrests this morning You can’t make this up. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gGFmVCqhR0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 23, 2025

There’s an even longer conversation about the damaging impacts gambling and betting has on the general public. The insidious and largely unregulated nature companies have. In 20 years, will it be viewed as negatively as cigarettes, banished to the shadows with Surgeon General warnings galore? Or will it be treated “better” like alcohol with some restrictions but general acceptance into society and advertising.

Even rule-abiding players have their set of concerns. In 2022, one player reportedly gambled away $8 million.

So far, Steelers’ players haven’t run afoul of the rules. The Trib’s Joe Rutter authored a good article featuring vets like DL Cam Heyward to rookies like QB Will Howard, players who have sent and received the message of the few “dos” and many “don’ts” when it comes to gambling.

This isn’t a new issue. Gambling has been a problem in sports for a century. The Black Sox scandal. Pete Rose. Tim Donaghy. The NFL has its history, too. In 1963, Hall of Famers Paul Hornug and Alex Karas were suspended for the entire season due to gambling.

But the sports community is entering a brand new world, and it’s moving faster than ever. One that in some ways is being brought to the spotlight. But in others, one that reminds of the dark underbelly of the league with the NBA’s story possibly being the tip of a dangerous iceberg.