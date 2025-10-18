The Forgotten Play That Helped The Bengals Beat The Steelers

A weekly series I do that captures the forgotten and hidden plays that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win or lose. Not the touchdowns, turnovers, or plays that will make the Monday morning highlights – the little ones that, looking back, played a key role in the outcome. I’ll start with a hidden moment that helped the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Steelers 33-31.

One Small Slip For Man, One Giant Leap For Cincinnati

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been king at scoring late in the first half. Jonnu Smith and DK Metcalf have end-of-half touchdowns while K Chris Boswell has a couple late second quarter field goals.

Seeing a 10-0 lead erased by the Bengals Thursday night, the Steelers had a chance to answer before the break. And were in great position to do so. Starting at the 30, the offense got rolling with a couple of first down completions to RB Jaylen Warren.

With a timeout and on the edge of field goal range, Pittsburgh was setting themselves up for points. On 1st and 10, Arthur Smith called a running back screen to pass-catcher Kenneth Gainwell. Though the Bengals didn’t blitz, it had the appearance of working. Rodgers got his throw off just in time and LG Isaac Seumalo threw a key block with C Zach Frazier out in space ready to throw another.

Here’s how it looked right as Gainwell made the catch.

Lots of running room ahead for a shifty back. But Gainwell couldn’t capitalize. He slipped and fell behind the line of scrimmage, tackled for a 3 yard loss. Instead of what could’ve been a 1st and 10 pickup in clear Chris Boswell range, the Steelers fell into 2nd and 13.

As the Football Gods would have it, the play would prove costly. The very next snap, Rodgers threw for WR DK Metcalf down the left sideline. His catch was wrestled away and picked by CB DJ Turner. An incredible play.

That’s an unbelievable interception by Bengals DB DJ Turner, WOW: pic.twitter.com/2gzotIeKWq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 17, 2025

Instead of a late-half Steelers score, the Bengals got their offense moving. A quick march put them in field goal range, tacking on three points to close out the half. Getting the ball to begin the third quarter, Cincinnati went up two possessions thanks to another field goal.

That’s a big swing. Pittsburgh could’ve taken a 17-14 lead at the half. At the least, they were working in position to be down just one, 14-13, at the break. Instead, the Bengals turned the tide and double-dipped out of the break. Even if they were field goals, that six-point swing to end the second quarter was pivotal in a two-point loss.

Football is funny. Three weeks ago, our “Forgotten Play” was Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson slipping and falling late in the first half that forced the Vikings to settle for three instead of a potential/likely touchdown. This time, the Steelers found themselves on the wrong end. Pittsburgh wouldn’t get points here. It was Cincinnati doing the scoring, and by game’s end, the winning.